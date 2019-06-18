Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Go Live with New Physician Practices in New Jersey and Maryland

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has begun onboarding patients with two new physician practices in New Jersey and Maryland.



“We are very pleased to welcome two new clients in the Northeastern United States to the iUGO Care platform,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “In Maryland, our client is an Interventional Cardiology practice that is using the iUGO Care platform to manage high risk cardiac patients at home. iUGO Care allows cardiologists to remotely monitor a wide range of relevant physiological parameters including blood pressure, blood glucose, pulse oxygenation, body mass and temperature, and even collect multi-day continuous electrocardiogram (ECG) data from a wearable ECG monitor. In New Jersey the iUGO Care platform is being used by a Primary Care practice to provide proactive care and enable early interventions for patients with diabetes and hypertension. Both clients provide care to Medicaid, Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients and are able to leverage the new billing codes CMS has introduced for remote patient monitoring and chronic care management. Together these clients are expected to add over 1,000 billable patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

