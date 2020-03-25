Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with MedTech Evolutions, LLC to Provide its iUGO Care Platform to over 27,000 patients in Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with MedTech Evolutions, LLC (“MedTech”) in Kentucky, USA, to provide its iUGO Care platform to over 27,000 eligible Medicare patients in Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee.



“We are thrilled to be working with MedTech Evolutions to bring our iUGO Care platform to their clients,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “MedTech’s clients provide care to over 27,000 chronic disease patients in Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee. We will be deploying our Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Care Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Psychiatric Collaborative Care Services (CoCM) to these patients to help improve health outcomes and enhance access to care. The iUGO Care platform allows patients to receive high quality healthcare from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus for these particularly vulnerable populations.”

Reliq will be providing its iUGO Care platform and associated support services to MedTech Evolutions’ clients. Onboarding is expected to begin in April. Each patient on the platform will generate approximately $65 USD per month in SaaS and support services revenue.

“We chose to partner with Reliq Health to provide their iUGO Care platform to our clients because their solution is comprehensive, flexible and powerful,” said Brien Shea of MedTech Evolutions. “With the support services Reliq can offer to our clients through their Call Center and their cutting edge technology, they offer a solution that is secure, robust and fits the needs of our clients and strategic relationships for improved patient outcomes and experience.”

About MedTech Evolutions, LLC

MedTech Evolutions, LLC is a comprehensive healthcare solutions provider focused predominantly on telemedicine products and digital services for the chronic care market, both urban and rural. MedTech Evolutions also serves the broader healthcare sector and its individual segments from hospital to home care, with a focus on improving patient outcomes, achieving healthcare delivery congruities and lowering the costs associated with healthcare delivery. Learn more at https://medtechevolutions.com/ .

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

