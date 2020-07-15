Log in
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(RHT)
  Report
News 
News

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with digiiMED to Provide its iUGO Care Platform to Patients in Puerto Rico

07/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with digiiMED, LLC to provide Reliq’s iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Principal Care Management (PCM) platform to digiiMED’s Medicare and private insurance patients in Puerto Rico.

“We are very excited to be expanding our business into Puerto Rico, a US territory with a population of over 3 million people,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.  “Half of all adults in Puerto Rico have at least one chronic condition, over 42% percent of the population have hypertension and over 16% suffer from diabetes.  In the midst of a global pandemic that is overwhelming healthcare systems in States like Texas, Florida and Georgia, it is vital that areas like Puerto Rico protect their high risk chronic disease populations through virtual care programs like iUGO Care’s RPM, CCM, BHI and PCM.  Keeping chronic disease patients healthy and at home reduces the risk of exposure to the virus for this vulnerable group, limiting the spread of the virus in the total population and helping to keep the healthcare system functioning for all of the citizens of Puerto Rico. Many communities in Puerto Rico face infrastructure challenges similar to those we address with our remote and rural clients in Canada and the US, such as lack of conventional internet connections and limited access to in-home care, so Reliq is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this market.  digiiMED is a leading healthcare solution provider in Puerto Rico with a proven understanding of the local market and an extensive network of care providers and patients on the island.  We look forward to working with the digiiMED team to improve access to care and health outcomes for their clients’ chronic disease patients.”

“At digiiMED, our goal is to bring improvements to the health and well being of the people of Puerto Rico,” said Jose Alvarez, CEO of digiiMED and Surgical Solutions Puerto Rico.  “Through our existing contracts with healthcare providers on the island we have access to over 200,000 chronic disease patients who will benefit greatly from Reliq’s iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Principal Care Management (PCM) solutions.  We selected Reliq as our technology partner and iUGO Care as the software platform for our clients after an extensive review of all commercially available digital health solutions.  Reliq’s iUGO Care platform has the most comprehensive capabilities of any virtual care software solution, but is also intuitive and easy to use for both clinicians and patients.  Reliq’s highly qualified, experienced clinical team was able to help us develop a customized Care Management program that will meet the specific needs of our client populations. Having access to Reliq’s existing Spanish-speaking Care Management and Implementation teams in Texas and Florida will enable digiiMED to onboard physicians and patients immediately while we expand our own customer support team in Puerto Rico.”

About digiiMED
digiiMED is a spin-off of Surgical Solutions Puerto Rico.  digiiMED provides innovative digital health solutions to care providers in Puerto Rico and Latin America.  Surgical Solutions has been working with primary care physicians, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons and other healthcare professionals in Puerto Rico and Latin America since 2003.  The company has experienced double digit growth year over year for the past ten years and has over 25% market share in Puerto Rico in the Spine, Trauma, Thoracic, CMF, Intra Operative Neuro Monitoring and Orthopaedic Surgeries Market.  Learn more at https://ss-pr.com.

About Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market.  Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery.  iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.  Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. 

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
