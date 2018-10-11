Reliq Health Technologies : Selected by Premier Health Group as Exclusive Technology Partner for Premier’s HealthVue Clinics and their over 100,000 Active Patients

VANCOUVER, BC, October 11, 2018 / - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) ('Reliq' or the 'Company'), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for the community-based healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Premier Health Group Inc. (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF) as its exclusive technology partner. Reliq will be providing Premier's HealthVue primary care clinics with a HealthVue-branded telemedicine, remote monitoring & AI solution for its clinical staff and more than 100,000 active patients.

'We are very excited to be selected by Premier Health Group as the exclusive technology partner for their HealthVue Clinics. We look forward to helping HealthVue establish themselves as a technology leader in primary care,' said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. 'Incorporating Reliq's technology platform into their clinics will allow HealthVue to improve access to care and convenience for patients, supporting HealthVue's goal of rapidly increasing their patient numbers and practice revenues. Reliq and HealthVue will share in new practice revenue streams created by the implementation of this technology platform. Expanding our user base into British Columbia with this partnership and into Australia with our recently announced pilots there clearly validates the relevance of our solution in multiple different clinical applications, geographies and healthcare systems.'

'The HealthVue patient app powered by Reliq Health's technology platform will allow patients to book appointments, see their GP or a specialist via telemedicine, review their own chart, chat with clinic staff and pharmacists, refill prescriptions and share health data collected in the home with their HealthVue care team,' said Dr. Essam Hamza, MD, CEO of HealthVue. 'Telemedicine visits are already covered by the provincial health insurance plans in several provinces so there is no cost to the patient to access this service, which we will ultimately be able to offer to patients 24/7. The technology component of our practice is easily scalable, low cost and high margin, allowing us to rapidly grow our business and create significant shareholder value.'

HealthVue expects to make the first version of the app available to their patients in Q4-18.

ABOUT HEALTHVUE

HealthVue (www.healthvue.com) is a British Columbia-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Health Group Inc., a publicly traded company. HealthVue is focused on using proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). HealthVue currently has an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and has plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The HealthVue team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. Premier Health Group Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PHGI and on the OTCQB under the symbol PHGRF.

ABOUT RELIQ HEALTH

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

