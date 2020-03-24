Relmada Therapeutics : Strengthens Scientific Leadership Team with the Appointment of Judy Caron, Ph.D., as Vice President of Drug Development

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of Judy Caron, Ph.D., as Vice President of Drug Development. Dr. Caron has 30 years of experience in biopharmaceutical development.

Dr. Caron joins Relmada from Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions. Dr. Caron co-founded the company in 2012 and served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Clinical Development. Her responsibilities included project management, clinical development, chemistry and pharmaceutical development, and regulatory operations. Previously, Dr. Caron was COO and a partner at BioNevia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, from 2008-2014. Prior to this, she served in increasingly senior drug development-related roles as Vice President CNS Program Director at Sepracor Inc from 1997-2008. At Sepracor, Dr. Caron directed several CNS projects, including the development and approval of Lunesta® in the U.S. and Japan. She began her career at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals where she was Project Coordination Manager. Dr. Caron holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics from Emory University, an M.S. degree in genetics from Ohio State University and a B.S. degree in biology from Cleveland State University.

"Dr. Caron has extensive CNS drug development experience," said Thomas Wessel, Head of Research and Development at Relmada. "We are thrilled to add someone of Judy's caliber to our senior management team. Dr. Caron will be an instrumental team member to further advance REL-1017 in the clinic. This agent has the potential to become an important oral and rapid-acting adjunctive treatment in patients with major depression, and Judy will provide critical support to our team for the next steps in clinical development and the regulatory review process."

"I am delighted to join Relmada to continue the development of REL-1017, which could offer a compelling new treatment option to the millions of patients suffering from depression," said Dr. Caron. "REL-1017 has previously shown rapid, statistically and clinically meaningful antidepressant activity, in conjunction with a favorable tolerability and safety profile. I look forward to working with the Relmada team to further evaluate this promising drug candidate in late-stage clinical trials."

About dextromethadone (REL 1017)

Relmada is currently developing dextromethadone as a rapidly acting oral agent for the treatment of depression. Working as an NMDA receptor antagonist and on the same binding site as ketamine but having shown no ketamine psychotomimetics side effects, dextromethadone is fundamentally differentiated from all currently FDA-approved antidepressants, as well as all atypical antipsychotics used adjunctively. In April 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for dextromethadone for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines to address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of depression. NMDA receptor antagonists may have utility in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

