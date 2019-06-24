Log in
RELX

(REL)
06/24 10:32:33 am
1946.75 GBp   +1.29%
RELX : Additional Listing

06/24/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Additional Listing

Released : 24 June 2019 15:01

RNS Number : 2335D

RELX PLC

24 June 2019

24 June 2019

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF RELX PLC

Additional Listing

On 20 June 2019, RELX PLC made an application to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 1,000,000 Ordinary shares of 14 51/116p each in connection with the RELX Group plc 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme. Upon issuance, the shares will trade on The London Stock Exchange, be admitted to The Official List and rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective at 8.00am on 26 June 2019.

An application has also been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 1,000,000 Ordinary shares of 14 51/116p each in connection with the RELX Group plc Executive Share Option Scheme 2013. Upon issuance, the shares will trade on The London Stock Exchange, be admitted to The Official List and rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective at 8.00am on 27 June 2019.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Relx plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 14:09:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 7 864 M
EBIT 2019 2 402 M
Net income 2019 1 555 M
Debt 2019 5 868 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 25,22
P/E ratio 2020 23,40
EV / Sales 2019 5,51x
EV / Sales 2020 5,22x
Capitalization 37 446 M
Chart RELX
RELX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RELX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik N. Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Habgood Chairman
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rohinton Mobed CEO-Scientific, Technical & Medical
Ben van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELX18.90%45 687
S&P GLOBAL INC34.58%52 433
THOMSON REUTERS CORP32.09%31 939
WOLTERS KLUWER25.67%19 741
EQUIFAX INC.43.96%14 563
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS33.74%14 299
