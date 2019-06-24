RELX : Additional Listing

Additional Listing

24 June 2019

On 20 June 2019, RELX PLC made an application to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 1,000,000 Ordinary shares of 14 51/116p each in connection with the RELX Group plc 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme. Upon issuance, the shares will trade on The London Stock Exchange, be admitted to The Official List and rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective at 8.00am on 26 June 2019.

An application has also been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a blocklisting of 1,000,000 Ordinary shares of 14 51/116p each in connection with the RELX Group plc Executive Share Option Scheme 2013. Upon issuance, the shares will trade on The London Stock Exchange, be admitted to The Official List and rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to be effective at 8.00am on 27 June 2019.

