RELX : Buys Mack Brooks Exhibitions -- Deal Digest

By Adria Calatayud



ACQUIRER: RELX PLC (REL.LN).

TARGET: Mack Brooks Exhibitions.

PRICE: Undisclosed.

EXPECTED CLOSE: The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2019.

RATIONALE: Mack Brooks Exhibitions owns more than 30 business-to-business events in 14 countries and its acquisition will strengthen the portfolio of RELX's Reed Exhibitions division, the buyer said.

STOCK MOVE: RELX shares at 0956 GMT traded 0.5% higher at 1,623 pence.

