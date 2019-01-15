RELX : Buys Mack Brooks Exhibitions -- Deal Digest

By Adria Calatayud
ACQUIRER: RELX PLC (REL.LN).
TARGET: Mack Brooks Exhibitions.
PRICE: Undisclosed.
EXPECTED CLOSE: The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2019.
RATIONALE: Mack Brooks Exhibitions owns more than 30 business-to-business events in 14 countries and its acquisition will strengthen the portfolio of RELX's Reed Exhibitions division, the buyer said.
STOCK MOVE: RELX shares at 0956 GMT traded 0.5% higher at 1,623 pence.
Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com