Relx : sees solid business growth continuing in 2019

Relx, which creates digital analytics tools for professionals in law, accountancy and finance, said 2018 underlying revenue rose to 7.5 billion pounds while adjusted earnings per share rose 7 percent to 84.7 pence, in line with forecasts.

"Key business trends in the early part of 2019 are consistent with 2018, and we are confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2019," Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)