RELX

(REL)
02/21 03:03:45 am
1690.25 GBp   +0.31%
02:42aRELX : 2018 Net Profit Fell 14%; Launches GBP600 Million Buyback
DJ
02:34aRELX : sees solid business growth continuing in 2019
RE
02:22aRELX : 2018 results
PU
Relx : sees solid business growth continuing in 2019

02/21/2019 | 02:34am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx said business trends in the beginning of 2019 had continued in line with its 2018 performance as it reported an as-expected 4 percent rise in underlying revenue growth.

Relx, which creates digital analytics tools for professionals in law, accountancy and finance, said 2018 underlying revenue rose to 7.5 billion pounds while adjusted earnings per share rose 7 percent to 84.7 pence, in line with forecasts.

"Key business trends in the early part of 2019 are consistent with 2018, and we are confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2019," Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 504 M
EBIT 2018 2 258 M
Net income 2018 1 393 M
Debt 2018 5 592 M
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 25,50
P/E ratio 2019 23,22
EV / Sales 2018 5,15x
EV / Sales 2019 4,87x
Capitalization 33 086 M
NameTitle
Erik N. Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Habgood Chairman
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rohinton Mobed CEO-Scientific, Technical & Medical
Ben van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELX4.70%43 113
S&P GLOBAL INC16.70%49 228
THOMSON REUTERS CORP5.20%26 403
WOLTERS KLUWER9.14%17 869
EQUIFAX17.38%13 038
TRANSUNION10.99%11 725
