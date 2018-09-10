RELX N : Simplification of the corporate structure of RELX Group becomes effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

RELX Group announces the completion of the simplification of its corporate structure by which its previous dual parent company structure has been simplified to a single parent company, RELX PLC. Dealings in new RELX PLC shares commence today on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange.

Following the admission of 930,780,110 new RELX PLC shares, RELX PLC's capital today consists of 2,055,549,527 ordinary shares of 14 51⁄ 116 pence each. RELX PLC holds 79,735,620 ordinary shares in Treasury, representing 3.9% of the total. The voting rights attaching to shares held in Treasury are not exercisable.

Therefore, the total number of shares with exercisable voting rights in RELX PLC is 1,975,813,907. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in RELX PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Tennant (Investors)

Tel : +44 (0)20 7166 5751

Paul Abrahams (Media)

Tel : +44 (0)20 7166 5724

NOTES FOR EDITORS

RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs about 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.