LexisNexis Risk Solutions : to Speak on New Cross-Industry Platform Approach to Improve Provider Data Quality at AHIP 2019

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it will present the constructs for a new cross-industry platform approach to address provider data quality at AHIP Institute & Expo 2019. Josh Schoeller, senior vice president and general manager, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Art Wrightson, president, Sorsee Consulting, will discuss how cross-industry collaboration and the application of analytics can help health plans look beyond provider data accuracy towards a more comprehensive solution to this ongoing industry challenge. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 19, from 5 – 5:50 pm in Room 105, Level 1, and will include the following:

Limitations of current approaches,

Role of technology and analytics,

Importance of ongoing validation and augmentation, and

The value of considering a multi-stakeholder approach.

Additionally, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will hold short educational sessions in its booth #724 on the following topics:

Tips for leveraging provider data across the health plan enterprise to boost efficiency, member experience and compliance:

Wednesday, June 19th, 3:40 – 3:55 pm

Thursday, June 20th, 8:30 – 8:45 am

Addressing the ethical use of social determinants of health (SDOH) in health care:

Wednesday, June 19th, 3:55 – 4:10 pm

Thursday, June 20th, 8:45 – 9:00 am

The SDOH-focused session will put forth guiding principles when considering the use of SDOH. Attendees will learn the proposed use cases for this data and view examples of how it can be leveraged to achieve optimal health and wellness outcomes.

Please use this link to view the AHIP Institute & Expo 2019 agenda. To learn more about LexisNexis® Risk Solutions – Health Care, visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com/healthcare.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

