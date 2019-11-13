Log in
South Korea sees rare fall in GDP deflator this year

0
11/13/2019 | 02:26am EST

South Korea's GDP deflator will likely post a rare decline this year, the finance minister said on Wednesday, highlighting mounting deflationary pressure on the trade-reliant economy.

Hong Nam-ki made the remark in response to a question during a lunch meeting with reporters, without elaborating.

He said this year's economic growth would likely be between 1.9% and 2.0% in real terms, but that the government would strive to achieve growth of 2.0% or higher.

The GDP deflator is a price index used in calculating gross domestic product in real terms, so nominal growth would fall short of the figure in real terms when the deflator declines.

South Korea's GDP deflator last posted a decline in 2006, while growing 0.5% in 2018 and 2.2% in 2017.

Hong's remarks indicate this year's nominal economic growth would fall short of 2.0%, marking it the worst year since 1998 soon after the Asia financial crisis pushed the country to the brink of sovereign insolvency.

Nominal economic growth is important because it affects the actual activities across the economic spectrum, and in turn the government's tax revenue.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)

