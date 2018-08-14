Remedy Entertainment Oyj : H1-2018 presentation
Review of H1-2018
14.8.2018
AGENDA
H1-2018 REVIEW
Tero Virtala
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
H1-2018 SUMMARY | 1/3
• Revenue 9,2 million euros (+11.1%).
• EBIT -0,4 million euros (-162.9%).
• EBIT affected by investments to own IP (intellectual property), growing the size of the game development teams and moving to a new, custom built office.
• Company does not activate product development costs.
H1-2018 SUMMARY | 2/3
• Game projects have proceeded on planned schedules.
• Remedy's single player campaign for CrossFire 2 currently in the polishing stage of development.
• Control (earlier known as codename P7) was announced at the notable game industry event E3 in Los Angeles and garnered notable positive attention from the media.
• Third game project is in early stages of planning and negotiations with potential partners.
