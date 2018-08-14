Log in
REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
End-of-day quote  - 01/08
6.69 EUR   +0.45%
Remedy Entertainment Oyj : H1-2018 presentation

08/14/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

Review of H1-2018

14.8.2018

AGENDA

  • 1.CEO Tero Virtala's Review

  • 2.Financial Results H1-2018

  • 3.Questions & Answers

H1-2018 REVIEW

Tero Virtala

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

H1-2018 SUMMARY| 1/3

  • Revenue 9,2 million euros (+11.1%).

  • EBIT -0,4 million euros (-162.9%).

  • EBIT affected by investments to own IP (intellectual property), growing the size of the game development teams and moving to a new, custom built office.

  • Company does not activate product development costs.

H1-2018 SUMMARY| 2/3

  • Game projects have proceeded on planned schedules.

  • Remedy's single player campaign forCrossFire 2currently in the polishing stage of development.

  • Control(earlier known as codename P7) was announced at the notable game industry event E3 in Los Angeles and garnered notable positive attention from the media.

  • Third game project is in early stages of planning and negotiations with potential partners.

Disclaimer

Remedy Entertainment Oyj published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 16:25:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 21,0 M
EBIT 2018 2,00 M
Net income 2018 2,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 82,1 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tero Tapani Virtala Chief Executive Officer
Mika Reini Chief Financial Officer
Henri Mikael Österlund Director
Thomas Puha Head-Communications
Lauri Haavisto Senior Manager-Investor & Talent Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT OYJ3.88%94
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.50%835 836
RED HAT20.55%25 680
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.86%18 269
SPLUNK INC27.61%15 340
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.64%15 118
