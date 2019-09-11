Remy Cointreau : Appoints Richemont's Eric Vallat as CEO

By Pietro Lombardi



Remy Cointreau SA (RCO.FR) has appointed Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA's (CFR.EB) Eric Vallat as new chief executive, it said Wednesday.

Mr. Vallat, whose appointment at the French premium-spirits company is effective as of Dec. 1, will replace Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet.

Mr. Vallat joins the company from Compagnie Financiere Richemont, where he has been head of the fashion and accessories maisons and member of the senior executive committee.

