RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Remy Cointreau : Appoints Richemont's Eric Vallat as CEO

09/11/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Remy Cointreau SA (RCO.FR) has appointed Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA's (CFR.EB) Eric Vallat as new chief executive, it said Wednesday.

Mr. Vallat, whose appointment at the French premium-spirits company is effective as of Dec. 1, will replace Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet.

Mr. Vallat joins the company from Compagnie Financiere Richemont, where he has been head of the fashion and accessories maisons and member of the senior executive committee.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT 2.40% 81.08 Delayed Quote.25.68%
RÉMY COINTREAU 3.70% 137.3 Real-time Quote.33.81%
