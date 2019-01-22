Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rémy Cointreau    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU (RCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Remy Cointreau : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy third quarter sales beat expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:40am EST
Bottles of Remy Martin VSOP cognac, Remy Martin XO cognac and St-Remy XO Brandy are displayed at the Remy Cointreau SA headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported stronger-than-expected third quarter revenues, as the early timing of the Chinese New Year boosted premium cognac sales while demand was also robust in the United States.

The Chinese New Year, a crucial part of the calendar for the drinks industry in that country, starts on Feb. 5 this year as opposed to Feb. 16 last year.

Remy said that this earlier start had helped cognac sales in the third quarter.

Group sales reached 348 million euros ($395 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, showing like-for-like growth of 8.7 percent. This compared with average expectations of 8.2 percent growth in a company-compiled poll of 16 analysts.

Remy, which is trying to sell more of its higher-priced spirits to boost profits, also kept its goal for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope for the full year ending March 31.

Cognac sales alone grew 15.6 percent like-for-like in the quarter, accelerating from 12 percent growth in the second quarter, and beating analysts' expectations of 13.3 percent.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RÉMY COINTREAU
01:40aREMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy third quarter sales beat e..
RE
01/17REMY COINTREAU : quaterly sales release
2018REMY COINTREAU : End of share buyback programme 2018
PU
2018REMY COINTREAU : Disposal of the distribution subsidiaries in Central Europe
PU
2018Activist fund Elliott set to shake up drinks giant Pernod
RE
2018REMY COINTREAU : Cointreau special limited editions
PU
2018REMY COINTREAU : half-yearly earnings release
2018REMY COINTREAU : LOUIS XIII Presents its “Smart Decanter”
PU
2018REMY COINTREAU : 5 Gins to try this summer
AQ
2018REMY COINTREAU : Mount Gay XO The Peat Smoke Expression
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 190 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 265 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 31,51
P/E ratio 2020 26,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 5 187 M
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 110 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet Chief Executive Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Senior Vice President-Operations
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU4.40%5 892
DIAGEO-1.00%86 418
PERNOD RICARD-3.21%42 092
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.51%21 796
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.31%13 166
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA8.12%10 537
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.