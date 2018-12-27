Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Rémy Cointreau    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU (RCO)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/27 09:15:34 am
98.65 EUR   +0.56%
Remy Cointreau : End of share buyback programme 2018

12/27/2018 | 08:25am CET

Paris, December 27th, 2018

End of the share buyback programme

In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors on July 24th, 2018 (cf. press release of August 1st, 2018), the share buyback programme implemented on August 1st, 2018, ended on December 20th, 2018.

Between August 1st and December 20th, 2018, the Group acquired the maximum number of shares authorized by the board for this share buyback programme, that is 1,000,000 shares (representing 1.96% of the share capital of the company), at an average price of 103.60 euros.

As announced in the press release dated August 1st, 2018, the shares thus acquired will be allocated to the following objectives: 1. To cancel shares as part of a capital reduction; 2. To cover obligations in respect of marketable securities giving access to capital; 3. To cover obligations with respect to the allocation of free-share programmes for employees and/or directors and officers of the company and/or companies related to it.

This decision does not affect the performance of the liquidity contract signed by the company.

The details of the operations carried out under this buyback programme are available on Rémy Cointreau's website:www.remy-cointreau.com- see the Finance/Regulatory Information section.

Contact : Laetitia Delaye - +33 7 87 25 36 01

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:24:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 191 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Debt 2019 255 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 30,34
P/E ratio 2020 25,92
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Capitalization 5 015 M
Managers
NameTitle
Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet Chief Executive Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Senior Vice President-Operations
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
