Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rémy Cointreau    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/24 01:16:12 pm
91.35 EUR   -1.83%
01:00pRÉMY COINTREAU : Teams Mobilize Around the World
BU
02/26Diageo warns coronavirus could dent 2020 profit by 200 million pounds
RE
02/14EUROPE : European shares settle below record highs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rémy Cointreau : Teams Mobilize Around the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Solidarity actions against Coronavirus

Regulatory News:

Loyal to its values and signature - Terroir, People and Time - the Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) has been mobilizing, for several weeks now, to support health organizations in their fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic. Around the world, our teams are spontaneously committing to implement solidarity actions, focusing mainly on the delivery of alcohol and masks, but also by supporting their communities and populations, made fragile by the current situation, in particular our bartender colleagues.

In China, the group donated 1 million yuan to the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling foundation for the purchase of protective medical equipment in February. This amount was supplemented, in a second step, by collecting 200,000 yuan, bringing together the donations of our Chinese collaborators and the matching amount paid by the Group.

There are many solidarity initiatives, across Europe:

In France, the production sites of Cognac (Rémy Martin), Angers (Cointreau) and Triève (Distillery of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces) have commenced their donations of neutral alcohol to local health organizations, in order for them to make hand sanitizer for pharmacies, doctors and hospitals within their region. For it to be done, some company employees are voluntarily reconditioning the alcohol directly into useable containers before delivering them. They will continue these initiatives for as long as is necessary.

In addition, Rémy Martin made a total donation of 8,000 surgical and FFP2 masks to the hospitals of Cognac and Saintes.

On the island of Islay in Scotland, our Bruichladdich distillery cooperated with the local soap manufacturer to make hand sanitizer and distribute it directly, as needed, to the hospital and doctors on the island.

In the United States, Rémy Cointreau made a donation of 100,000 dollars to the “US Bartenders Guilds National Charity Foundation”, which financially supports bartends whose establishments are currently closed due to the epidemic and are thus deprived of income. The Cointreau brand, especially close to the bartender community, participated for half of this donation.

In Seattle, our Westland distillery has been producing, since the 23rd of March, hand sanitizer for several social and medical establishments of the Washington state, one of the most affected by the virus in the United States.

Finally, in Barbados, our Mount Gay Rum Distillery started delivering alcohol to pharmacies fabricating hand sanitizer for hospitals on the island, last week.

Eric Vallat, Chief Executive Officer of the Rémy Cointreau Group, added: “Since the beginning of this crisis, more than ever, it seemed essential for us to embody our values, to show solidarity and mutual aid. It is as close as possible to our markets and our production sites that our teams personally commit to help, to the extent of their human resources and financial capabilities, and for as long as the pandemic requires it.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RÉMY COINTREAU
01:00pRÉMY COINTREAU : Teams Mobilize Around the World
BU
02/26Diageo warns coronavirus could dent 2020 profit by 200 million pounds
RE
02/14EUROPE : European shares settle below record highs
RE
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/04Coronavirus could a take toll on Remy Cointreau, Pernod Ricard profits- Moody..
RE
01/30REMY COINTREAU : Diageo tempers sales growth expectations amid trade uncertainti..
RE
01/29EUROPEAN COMPANIES TAKE STEPS AGAINS : Roundup
DJ
01/24MARKET TALK ROUNDUP : Coronavirus Hits Stocks, Oil; McDonald's Suspends Some Chi..
DJ
01/24REMY COINTREAU : shares slump after sales drop, coronavirus concern
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 064 M
EBIT 2020 246 M
Net income 2020 157 M
Debt 2020 396 M
Yield 2020 1,86%
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
EV / Sales2021 4,50x
Capitalization 4 634 M
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,65  €
Last Close Price 93,05  €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU-15.02%4 977
DIAGEO PLC-30.75%59 350
PERNOD RICARD-22.71%34 774
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-31.24%22 865
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.90%8 585
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-22.60%7 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group