RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
Remy Cointreau : eyes second quarter acceleration after first quarter sales decline

07/18/2019 | 01:38am EDT
The logo of Remy Cointreau SA is pictured in the Cointreau distillery in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau said sales had declined 3% in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of well-flagged price increases and the termination of partner brand contracts in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United States.

Nevertheless, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor expected sales growth to accelerate from the second quarter, and the company kept its full-year outlook.

Sales for the first quarter that ended in June reached 223.2 million euros (201.5 million pounds), representing a like-for-like decline of 3% from last year, which compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.5% decline.

This also compared to 7% like-for-like growth achieved in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Remy said last month that its medium-term goal was to gradually drive current operating margin upwards.

It reiterated on Thursday that its 2019-2020 financial year "would unfold within the framework of the group's medium-term objectives".

Earlier this month, the company announced that Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet, the architect of its push towards higher-priced spirits to drive profit margins, would step down by the end of 2019 for personal reasons.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 201 M
EBIT 2020 295 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 360 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,64x
EV / Sales2021 5,20x
Capitalization 6 410 M
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 119,86  €
Last Close Price 128,70  €
Spread / Highest target 9,56%
Spread / Average Target -6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet Chief Executive Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Senior Vice President-Operations
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU30.07%7 100
DIAGEO23.02%102 088
PERNOD RICARD9.60%46 771
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION17.51%26 820
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED39.34%16 295
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA17.26%11 270
