RÉMY COINTREAU

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Report
07/21 02:21:48 am
137.25 EUR   +2.20%
02:23aREMY COINTREAU : ups outlook with help of lockdown drinking
RE
01:31aRÉMY COINTREAU :  First-quarter sales 2020/21
BU
07/16RÉMY COINTREAU : quaterly sales release
Remy Cointreau : ups outlook with help of lockdown drinking

07/21/2020 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Remy Cointreau is seen in this illustration picture

Premium spirits maker Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it expected mid-year core profit to fall between 35% and 40%, an improvement on previous guidance, as it posted better-than-expected sales, thanks to resilient consumption in the United States and Britain.

The maker of Cointreau liqueur said it had performed remarkably well in Britain, Germany and the United States, despite a slump in duty-free sales and events hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as people made cocktails at home.

House of Remy Martin, which makes the group's high-end Louis XIII and Remy Martin cognacs and last year brought in the bulk of sales, was worst-hit as revenues fell 39.2% organically - still ahead of the 44.6% slump forecast by analysts.

The group's liqueurs and spirits division was more resilient, falling just 17.0%, compared to a 37.4% decline analysts predicted, thanks to good performance by Cointreau.

Remy's brandy, gin and whisky sales all declined as global lockdowns slowed airport traffic and duty-free sales, which makes up a significant portion of these brands' business.

In early June, the company had forecast a limited decline in second-quarter sales and a fall of 45% to 50% in mid-year current operating profit, followed by a strong second-half recovery, buoyed by China and the United States.

The Paris-based group, which makes upscale cognacs, champagnes and scotch, served sales down 33.2% organically for its first quarter started April 1, beating analysts' estimate for a fall of 42.5%.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tomasz Janowski)
