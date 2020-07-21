Remy Cointreau : ups outlook with help of lockdown drinking

The maker of Cointreau liqueur said it had performed remarkably well in Britain, Germany and the United States, despite a slump in duty-free sales and events hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as people made cocktails at home.

House of Remy Martin, which makes the group's high-end Louis XIII and Remy Martin cognacs and last year brought in the bulk of sales, was worst-hit as revenues fell 39.2% organically - still ahead of the 44.6% slump forecast by analysts.

The group's liqueurs and spirits division was more resilient, falling just 17.0%, compared to a 37.4% decline analysts predicted, thanks to good performance by Cointreau.

Remy's brandy, gin and whisky sales all declined as global lockdowns slowed airport traffic and duty-free sales, which makes up a significant portion of these brands' business.

In early June, the company had forecast a limited decline in second-quarter sales and a fall of 45% to 50% in mid-year current operating profit, followed by a strong second-half recovery, buoyed by China and the United States.

The Paris-based group, which makes upscale cognacs, champagnes and scotch, served sales down 33.2% organically for its first quarter started April 1, beating analysts' estimate for a fall of 42.5%.

