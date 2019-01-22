Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Rémy Cointreau    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU (RCO)
01/22 06:28:35 am
101.95 EUR   -1.31%
Remy aims to reassure over China concerns as sales rise

01/22/2019 | 06:09am EST
Bottles of Remy Martin VSOP cognac, Remy Martin XO cognac and St-Remy XO Brandy are displayed at the Remy Cointreau SA headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted stronger-than-expected third quarter sales and struck a confident note over its prospects in China, even as increasing signs of a slowdown in that country have started to hit global markets.

Group sales reached 348 million euros ($395 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, showing like-for-like growth of 8.7 percent which beat forecasts for an 8.2 percent increase.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor, which is trying to sell more of its higher-priced spirits to boost profits, also kept its full-year profit growth guidance intact.

Finance chief Luca Marotta told analysts that Remy's cognac sales in China were growing 20 percent on average.

"We are confident we can keep on with that trend," said Marotta, who added he remained comfortable with market estimates for a 13.5 percent rise in full-year current operating profits.

Nevertheless, Remy shares fell 1.7 percent by mid-session trading, with global markets on the backfoot in the wake of data showing a slowdown in China - the world's second-biggest economy and a key market for Remy along with the United States.

There is concern that trade tensions between Beijing and Washington could have a knock-on effect on Chinese consumers, whose appetite for branded goods has supported a rebound in the global luxury industry over the past two years.

'ZEN' OVER CHINESE SITUATION

Remy Cointreau, which makes the Louis XIII luxury cognac that sells for over $2,000 a bottle, would be particularly vulnerable to a slowdown in China, analysts have said.

"While China continues to show strong performance, wider macro concerns will likely continue to weigh on sentiment," wrote analysts at investment bank Jefferies, which kept a "hold" rating on Remy shares.

Marotta told analysts that Remy was "quite zen-like" about a possible slowdown in China as it believed it was better prepared than in the past to react quickly to a crisis in China, having a more balanced brands portfolio and regional exposure.

The United States is Remy Cointreau's top market, with the Americas region contributing 37 percent to sales against 35 percent for Asia-Pacific.

Remy said cognac sales were growing at double-digit rates across all regions. Cognac sales advanced by 15.6 percent in the third quarter, accelerating from 12 percent growth in the second quarter, and beating analysts' expectations of 13.3 percent.

The group has focused on selling spirits priced at $50 a bottle or more as part of a strategy that has benefited from a rebound in Chinese demand as well as solid sales in the United States, its top market.

Gregoire Laverne, fund manager at Roche Brune Asset Management, said Remy's results were solid and its share price reflected investors booking profits on a rally in the stock since the start of 2019 rather than more serious concerns.

Nevertheless, others were more cautious, with brokerage Liberum keeping a "sell" rating on Remy shares. ($1 = 0.8808 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Keith Weir)

By Dominique Vidalon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -0.16% 501 Real-time Quote.3.42%
PERNOD RICARD 0.97% 140.2 Real-time Quote.-3.21%
RÉMY COINTREAU -1.36% 101.9 Real-time Quote.4.40%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 190 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 265 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 31,51
P/E ratio 2020 26,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 5 187 M
Chart RÉMY COINTREAU
Duration : Period :
Rémy Cointreau Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RÉMY COINTREAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 110 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet Chief Executive Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Senior Vice President-Operations
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU4.40%5 889
DIAGEO-1.00%86 418
PERNOD RICARD-3.21%42 092
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.51%21 796
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.31%13 166
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA8.12%10 537
