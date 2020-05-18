Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS,

(RENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Quarter: Operations with good performance and 5% decrease in EBITDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:51am EDT
First Quarter: Operations with good performance and 5% decrease in EBITDA 07.05.2020

• Security of supply guaranteed at 100%
• EBITDA falls around 5%, to €118.9 million
• Average cost of debt down to 1.8%
• Energy production from biomass at a maximum power record high and coal power production at record lows.
• Photovoltaic generation reaches 578 MW.
• New all-time high in natural gas transmission of 297.2 GWh.

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais had a net profit of €4.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, which was €8.9 million down year-on-year, while the recurring net profit was €32.5 million (13.7% down). These results are explained by the negative impact not only of the decrease in EBITDA, but also of the Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution, which for the first time included Portgás, and this increased the actual tax rate paid by the group to 43.9%.

The net debt increased 5.2% to €2,759.3 million, as a consequence of the purchase and consolidation of Transemel in October 2019. The financial results, however, returned a positive contribution (€1.9 million), insofar as the average cost of the debt fell from 2.3% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.8% in the first quarter of 2020. This improvement comes alongside continuing high liquidity levels, which guarantees the financing of the company for another two years.

The EBITDA was €118.9 million in the first three months of the year, which is a 5% decrease on the same period in 2019. This decrease is explained by the reduction in the asset base remuneration, affected by the falling remuneration rate of the bonds of the Portuguese Republic and the introduction of a new regulatory framework for Natural Gas. The fall was offset by the international business in Chile, which increased its contribution in REN'S EBITDA.


CAPEX grew €10.2 million to €27 million, with electricity representing 76% of the total. Transfers to the Regulated Asset Base increased €1.2 million to €4.9 million.

The REN General Shareholders' Meeting this morning approved the payment of a dividend of 17.1 euro cents per share.


All-time highs achieved in the first quarter 2020

In the first quarter of the year, the hydropower capability index stood at 0.91 (historical average of 1), whereas the wind-power capability index was 0.86 (historical average of 1). Although these indices were below the historical averages, renewable production supplied 69% of consumption, broken down into 35% for hydropower, 25% for wind power, 6% for biomass, and 1.9% for photovoltaics. Non-renewable production supplied 31% of the consumption, which was almost entirely natural gas, since coal power production was at an all-time low quarter. The balance of the first quarter favoured exports, amounting to around 1% of the domestic consumption.

Energy production using biomass, as well as photovoltaic generation, reached new all-time highs in March. During the month, energy production from biomass reached its maximum power output ever of 416 MW, while photovoltaic generation, as the new parks begin operating, is setting new records: in March the power generated was 578 MW.

In the natural gas market there was a 17.5% increase in consumption at the end of the quarter, stemming from a 90% rise in the electricity market thanks to the competitive conditions of natural gas compared to coal, and from a 1.3% decline in the conventional market. Natural gas consumption in Portugal hit an all-time high in January, with 6750 GWh.

On 23 January, an all-time record of 297.2 GWh was set for natural gas transmission by the national network. The previous maximum was from 05 December 2017, when the natural gas transported reached 275.3 GWh. This figure was reached due to high consumption in Portugal and the fact that the national system has been exporting through its interconnections with Spain. On 23 January, 42 GWh was exported to the Spanish market.

In the first quarter of 2020, an agreement was signed between the EllaLink Group and RENTELECOM to use dark fibres in Portugal and Spain to connect data centres between Europe and Latin America.

At the end of the first quarter, in the wake of the declaration of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REN implemented its contingency plan, which remains in force, in line with the guidelines from the Directorate-General of Health. Aware of the difficult time the country is going through, the company has been working non-stop to safeguard the management of the critical operations under its responsibility, while never putting the safety of its employees at risk. As a result of these efforts, there was no impact in the energy supply in Portugal, caused by REN or its infrastructures.

Since the start of the pandemic, REN has involved itself in several initiatives to support the National Health Service, supplying personal protective equipment through the Secretary of State for Health, and supporting the Atena Ventilator project, a ventilator developed by the CEIIA Technology Centre. A total of around €500,000.00 has been donated to these efforts.


Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
08:51aFIRST QUARTER : Operations with good performance and 5% decrease in EBITDA
PU
08:51aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : General Shareholders Meeting approves wit..
PU
08:51aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Consumption of electricity decreases 12% ..
PU
08:51aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Payment of dividends relating to the fina..
PU
08:51aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Resolutions approved at the General Share..
PU
05/12REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : Dividends
CO
05/07REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Resultados consolidados dos primeiros 3 m..
PU
05/07REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : Proxy Statments
CO
05/07REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/07REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 752 M
EBIT 2020 231 M
Net income 2020 104 M
Debt 2020 2 758 M
Yield 2020 6,79%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,88x
EV / Sales2021 5,83x
Capitalization 1 665 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,76 €
Last Close Price 2,51 €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Tiago Azevedo Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.-7.72%1 802
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.91%111 521
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.55%65 646
ENEL S.P.A.-18.54%63 378
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.99%59 663
IBERDROLA-0.56%59 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group