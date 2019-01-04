Log in
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : 2018-2027 PDIRGN approval

01/04/2019

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, of article 248A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other applicable regulations, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market and the public of the following:

The Cabinet of the Energy Secretary of State has approved the Natural Gas Transportation, Infrastructure and Storage Network Development and Investment Plan for the period 2018-2027, in a total amount of CAPEX of 55 million euros.

This authorisation includes the general approval of the proposed base projects and leaves the complementary projects for a later evaluation and decision.

Lisbon, 4th January 2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 18:48:07 UTC
