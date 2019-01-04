REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : 2018-2027 PDIRGN approval

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, of article 248A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other applicable regulations, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market and the public of the following:

The Cabinet of the Energy Secretary of State has approved the Natural Gas Transportation, Infrastructure and Storage Network Development and Investment Plan for the period 2018-2027, in a total amount of CAPEX of 55 million euros.

This authorisation includes the general approval of the proposed base projects and leaves the complementary projects for a later evaluation and decision.

Lisbon, 4th January 2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

