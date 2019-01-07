REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : 2019 financial calendar

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, of article 248A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other applicable regulations, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market and the public of the expected dates for the following 2019 corporate events:

- 2018 Annual Results: March 21 2019 (after the closing of the market);

- General Shareholders' Meeting: May 3 2019;

- First Quarter 2019 results: May 3 2019 (after the closing of the market);

- Second Quarter 2019 results: July 25 2019 (after the closing of the market);

- Third Quarter 2019 results: November 14 2019 (after the closing of the market).

In case of any changes to the dates of the 2019 financial calendar REN will inform the market.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, January 7 2019

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032