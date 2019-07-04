Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS

(RENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : 60 REN volunteers clean tapada de Mafra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Over 73 hectares cleaned in seven years

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais brought together 60 volunteers and returned to Tapada de Mafra, for the seventh year in a row, to help clean this important monument of Portuguese natural heritage.

This initiative took place last Friday, 28 June, and was coordinated and supported by the technicians of Tapada de Mafra. Initially, using mechanical means, areas with greater density and difficulty were targeted to enable later access by the volunteers, who removed the forest remains resulting from fallen trees, cleared vegetation competing with the native species and repaired the guards and fences.

In total, 12.6 hectares of land have been cleaned this year. In the last 7 years, over 500 REN volunteers have already helped to clean about 73 hectares of Tapada de Mafra, an area equivalent to 102 football fields.

This initiative, developed as part of REN's voluntary work programme (Share), is yet another demonstration of REN's commitment to preserving the environment and conserving biodiversity.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 23:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
07:38pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : 60 REN volunteers clean tapada de Mafra
PU
07/03REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of natural gas increases 9.3% in J..
PU
06/27REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Biodiversity chair at Porto University recogni..
PU
06/21REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Pan-European integrated intraday energy market..
PU
06/19REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : “REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOAT..
PU
06/17REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : signs cooperation agreement with RNT Angola
PU
06/11REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : "Heroes of all Kinds" initiative is present at..
PU
06/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Domestic consumption of natural gas increases ..
PU
06/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Prevention and safety under discussion at REN
PU
05/31REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for natur..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 711 M
EBIT 2019 241 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 2 589 M
Yield 2019 7,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,95x
EV / Sales2020 5,79x
Capitalization 1 642 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,69  €
Last Close Price 2,48  €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS1.89%1 856
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.08%99 968
ENEL27.04%73 489
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.40%65 597
IBERDROLA28.27%64 102
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.28%62 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About