REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : 60 REN volunteers clean tapada de Mafra

Over 73 hectares cleaned in seven years

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais brought together 60 volunteers and returned to Tapada de Mafra, for the seventh year in a row, to help clean this important monument of Portuguese natural heritage.

This initiative took place last Friday, 28 June, and was coordinated and supported by the technicians of Tapada de Mafra. Initially, using mechanical means, areas with greater density and difficulty were targeted to enable later access by the volunteers, who removed the forest remains resulting from fallen trees, cleared vegetation competing with the native species and repaired the guards and fences.

In total, 12.6 hectares of land have been cleaned this year. In the last 7 years, over 500 REN volunteers have already helped to clean about 73 hectares of Tapada de Mafra, an area equivalent to 102 football fields.

This initiative, developed as part of REN's voluntary work programme (Share), is yet another demonstration of REN's commitment to preserving the environment and conserving biodiversity.