REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : AGIR Prize supports fighting early school leaving and promoting academic success

14.03.2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais opened up applications for the sixth edition of Agir Prize, whose topic is Supporting the Fight Against Early School Leaving and Promoting Academic Success.

AGIR Prize is part of REN's policy of engagement with the Community and Social Innovation and seeks to support projects developed by companies and non-profit organizations.

Academic success is a key issue for Portugal's development. However, focusing on academic success and on supporting the fight against early school leaving is also a social cause, since those who leave school early tend not to fully participate in community life.

For these reasons, in this year's edition of Agir Prize, REN is looking for innovative projects that can become good practices, capable of instilling in children and young people a taste for school and for learning, and which help heighten the perception of the social value of schooling and of the education system.

REN is responsible for the selection of the three best projects, in partnership with Stone Soup Consulting, which accompanies and monitors the use of the funds donated to each supported project, while also assessing the actual social impact of REN's support to each project. The winner of the first prize receives a monetary sum of thirty thousand euros, the second receives fifteen thousand euros and the third receives five thousand euros.

Project applications shall be submitted from 1 March to 30 April 2019.

About the Agir Prize:

The AGIR Prize is part of REN's policy of Community Involvement and Social Innovation. Every year, the AGIR Prize chooses an area of social intervention and awards three projects. The most recent editions were dedicated to the topics of 'Natural Heritage Preservation' (2018); 'Labour Inclusion of People with Disabilities' (2017); 'Fighting Poverty and Social Exclusion' (2016); 'Active Aging' (2015) and 'Job Creation' (2014).

Additional information at: http://www.ren.pt/en-GB/sustentabilidade/premio_agir/