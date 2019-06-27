Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS

(RENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Biodiversity chair at Porto University recognised in international award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

The Biodiversity Chair at University of Porto, which is coordinated by CIBIO-InBIO and funded by REN, has been recognised as one of the best environmental protection initiatives in the 2019 International RGI Good Practice of the Year award.

Coordinated by CIBIO-InBIO, the REN Biodiversity Chair is the fruit of collaboration between the Portuguese Science and Technology Foundation (FCT), Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN) and the University of Porto (U.Porto). Its main goal is to promote teaching, research and scientific dissemination that will help to minimise the negative effects of electricity infrastructure on biodiversity and leverage possible positive impacts. Recognition of the REN Biodiversity Chair in the 2019 Good Practice of the Year Award followed a candidacy submitted by REN, which was considered one of the three best development initiatives in energy networks in the Environmental Protection category.

Good practices for a sustainable future
European Union Member States mare committed to the transition from fossil energy to renewable sources so as to significantly reduce carbon emissions, meet climate change agreement targets and achieve a more sustainable future. The development and modernisation of energy transmission and distribution networks are essential if we are to achieve this transition.

This is why the Renewables Grid Initiative (RGI), an international collaboration of non-governmental environmental organisations and companies managing European energy infrastructures, organises an annual award aimed at highlighting and encouraging projects involving the development of energy distribution networks. The awards are for initiatives using good practices in the areas of communication, technological innovation and environmental protection.

Energy infrastructure and biodiversity
The 2019 Good Practice of the Year award ceremony, which took place during the Energy Infrastructure Forum in Copenhagen, included not only the winners in each category but also recognition of the most prominent candidates. The REN Biodiversity Chair, which is coordinated by CIBIO-InBIO, ranked among the three best initiatives in the environmental protection category.

Francisco Moreira, a CIBIO-InBIO researcher and the incumbent of the Chair, said, 'It is certainly very positive and gratifying for CIBIO-InBIO and REN to receive such recognition. Above all, it stresses the Chair's important role in bringing biodiversity to the discussion on the energy sector, sustainability and society.'

Rodrigo Costa, President of REN, states that 'it is with great satisfaction that we recognize the work carried out within the scope of REN´s Biodiversity Chair, a particularly relevant recognition, since it highlights environmental protection initiatives promoted in the framework of the development of energy networks. This is another demonstration of the value generated by our close relationship with the academy and the investment we make in research and generation of knowledge. '

The REN Biodiversity Chair promotes scientific research focused on decision-making that promotes better results in the management of impacts on biodiversity. The scientific research conducted by the Chair's team includes evaluation of bird populations and mortality associated with the energy distribution network and studies of the breeding of storks that build their nests on electricity pylons.

The REN Biodiversity Chair is designed not only to further scientific knowledge in the field of biodiversity, but also to promote proximity between universities and businesses by transferring knowledge and supporting the implementation of cost-effective practices to minimise and offset negative impacts.

For more information about the Renewables Grid Initiative 2019 Good Practice of the Year award:

'Award Good Practice of the Year 2019''

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 23:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
07:21pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Biodiversity chair at Porto University recogni..
PU
06/21REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Pan-European integrated intraday energy market..
PU
06/19REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : “REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOAT..
PU
06/17REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : signs cooperation agreement with RNT Angola
PU
06/11REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : "Heroes of all Kinds" initiative is present at..
PU
06/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Prevention and safety under discussion at REN
PU
06/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Domestic consumption of natural gas increases ..
PU
05/31REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for natur..
PU
05/31REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : participates in the European civil protection ..
PU
05/31REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Delivers vehicles to eight volunteer fire brig..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 712 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 115 M
Debt 2019 2 569 M
Yield 2019 6,86%
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
P/E ratio 2020 13,80
EV / Sales 2019 5,87x
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
Capitalization 1 611 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,69 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS-0.78%1 823
NEXTERA ENERGY INC16.83%97 257
ENEL20.44%70 289
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.95%64 054
IBERDROLA25.68%63 364
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.00%61 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About