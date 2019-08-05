Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS

(RENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Consumption of natural gas increases 4.5% in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

The consumption of natural gas increased 4.5% in July, compared to the same period of the previous year. Influencing this increase was the positive behaviour of the power production segment, stemming from unfavourable hydrological conditions. In this segment, there was a positive year-on-year variation of 13.2%, offsetting a 2.1% drop in the conventional segment.

From January to the end of July, natural gas consumption recorded a year-on-year change of 3.2%, as a result of increases of 9.7% in the electricity market and 0.5% in the conventional market.

In July, electricity consumption recorded a positive year-on-year evolution, with a variation of 1.6% compared to July of the previous year. Correcting for the effects of temperature and working days, the evolution is 0.8%. Thus, at the end of July, consumption is now decreasing 1.7% year-on-year, or 0.8, when correcting for the effects of temperature and number of working days.

The inflows to the hydroelectric dams remained reduced, with a capability index of 0.77 (historical average of 1). Conditions were also negative in wind generation, with the corresponding capability index standing at 0.85 (historical average of 1). In photovoltaic generation, currently with around 650 MW installed, the peak has exceeded 500 MW for the first time. This month, all of the renewable production fuelled 34% of the Portuguese domestic consumption, non-renewable production accounted for 62%, while the remaining 4% were supplied by imports. Energy imports reached, on 27 July, at 2:15 pm, a new all-time high of 3680 MW, above the previous maximum of 3079 MW, recorded at 5:45 pm on 24 March 2019.

The hydropower capability index for the first seven months of the year stood at 0.57 (historical average of 1), while the wind-power capability index, slightly lower than average, was 0.97 (historical average of 1). In the same period, renewable production supplied 46% of consumption, broken down into wind power with 25%, hydropower with 14%, biomass with 5% and photovoltaics with 2%. Non-renewable production supplied 44% of consumption, with natural gas accounting for 29% and coal for 15%. Imports supplied the remaining 10% of consumption.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
07:25pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of natural gas increases 4.5% in J..
PU
08/02REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Report and accounts 1H2019
PU
07/30REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : at the start of the Pilot Project for the part..
PU
07/08REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Inauguration of the MACC – Minho Advance..
PU
07/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Inauguration of the MACC – Minho Advance..
PU
07/04REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : 60 REN volunteers clean tapada de Mafra
PU
07/03REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of natural gas increases 9.3% in J..
PU
06/27REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Biodiversity chair at Porto University recogni..
PU
06/21REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Pan-European integrated intraday energy market..
PU
06/19REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : “REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOAT..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 717 M
EBIT 2019 249 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 2 759 M
Yield 2019 6,82%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,16x
EV / Sales2020 5,90x
Capitalization 1 658 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,71  €
Last Close Price 2,50  €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS1.89%1 827
NEXTERA ENERGY INC21.63%101 287
ENEL22.88%69 991
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.11%64 155
IBERDROLA23.40%61 190
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.38%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group