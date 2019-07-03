Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS

(RENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Consumption of natural gas increases 9.3% in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

In June, the Portuguese domestic consumption of natural gas recorded a year-on-year growth of 9.3%, driven by the power production segment, which recorded a year-on-year variation of 26%, in contrast to the slight decrease of 0.5% seen in the conventional segment.
In the first half of the year, natural gas consumption recorded a year-on-year change of 3.0%, as a result of increases of 8.6% in the electricity market and 1% in the conventional market.
In June, the consumption of electricity decreased 2% compared to the same month of the previous year. Correcting for the effects of temperature and working days, the drop is attenuated to 0.2%, nearly in line with the value observed in the same month of the previous year. At the end of the first half of the year, consumption recorded a year-on-year drop of 2.2%, or 1% when correcting for the effects of temperature and number of working days.
Inflows remained particularly low, with a hydropower capability index of only 0.38 (historical average of 1). In wind generation, with slightly above-average conditions, the corresponding capability index stood at 1.03 (historical average of 1). In June, renewable production fuelled 35% of the Portuguese domestic consumption, non-renewable production accounted for 57%, while the remaining 8% were supplied by imports.
The hydropower capability index for the first half of the year stood at 0.56 (historical average of 1), whereas the wind-power capability index is close to the average value at 0.98 (historical average of 1). During this period, renewable production supplied 48% of consumption, broken down into wind power with 26%, hydropower with 15%, biomass with 5% and photovoltaics with 2%. Non-renewable production supplied 41% of consumption, with natural gas accounting for 27% and coal for 14%. Imports supplied around 11% of consumption.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 23:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
07:43pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of natural gas increases 9.3% in J..
PU
06/27REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Biodiversity chair at Porto University recogni..
PU
06/21REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Pan-European integrated intraday energy market..
PU
06/19REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : “REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOAT..
PU
06/17REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : signs cooperation agreement with RNT Angola
PU
06/11REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : "Heroes of all Kinds" initiative is present at..
PU
06/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Domestic consumption of natural gas increases ..
PU
06/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Prevention and safety under discussion at REN
PU
05/31REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for natur..
PU
05/31REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : participates in the European civil protection ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 711 M
EBIT 2019 241 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 2 589 M
Yield 2019 6,99%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,96x
EV / Sales2020 5,79x
Capitalization 1 645 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,69  €
Last Close Price 2,48  €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS0.25%1 829
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.47%99 456
ENEL24.11%71 905
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.29%64 898
IBERDROLA26.62%63 376
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.82%62 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About