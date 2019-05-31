REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : DELIVERS VEHICLES TO EIGHT VOLUNTEER FIRE BRIGADES

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais today delivered eight vehicles to eight Volunteer Fire Brigades (Poiares, Viana do Castelo, Batalha, Fundão, Trafaria, Montijo, Montemor-o-Novo and Ribeira de Pena), as part of its policy of supporting local communities and preventing forest fires.

The ceremony to deliver the vehicles' keys to the commanders of the Fire Brigades, which took place at REN's premises in Sacavém, was attended by the Secretary of State for Civil Protection, José Artur Neves, and by the President of the Portuguese League of Firefighters, Jaime Marta Soares.

REN's Executive Director, João Faria Conceição, during the ceremony, stated that the donation of these vehicles 'is REN's support to the work carried out by fire brigades throughout the year and particularly during the fire season'. João Faria Conceição also explained that, regarding the prevention of fires, REN, which owns around 8,900 km of power lines, more than 60% of which are in forest areas, 'implements, throughout the year, a set of actions in coordination with the competent authorities, seeking to keep the corridors clear, but also to facilitate access by Firefighters and Civil Protection Teams'.