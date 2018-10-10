10.10.2018

'Heróis de Toda a Espécie', an educational initiative developed by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Environment, will be present at GREENFEST's 11th edition. This initiative seeks to raise awareness among youngsters regarding the importance of the protection of biodiversity, the preservation of the Portuguese forest and the conservation of threatened or endangered animal and plant species. The 'Heróis de Toda a Espécie', workshop will have the participation of around 150 children from the 1st cycle of basic education from the municipalities of Cascais, Oeiras and Torres Vedras.

Designed to complement the schools' programmes, this programme's actions use an interactive and dynamic approach, promoting environmental awareness and a sense of responsibility among the young. The featured species are the Iberian Lynx, the Great Bustard, the Iberian Wolf, Bonelli's Eagle, the Black Stork, the Holly, the Cork Oak, the Holm Oak, and the Strawberry Tree. These species will be joined by new ones next year, such as Cabrera's Vole, the Little Bustard, the Egyptian Vulture and the Sweet Chestnut. The programme includes a website (www.heroisdetodaaespecie.pt) created to enable schools and children to access all games and materials.

The presence of 'Heróis de Toda a Espécie', at GREENFEST is yet another evidence of REN's strong commitment to biodiversity and environmental education. GREENFEST defines itself as 'the largest sustainability event in the country', annually celebrating the best of what is done in terms of sustainability in its environmental, social and economic facets. This edition's theme is 'Sustainability 4.0', with a special emphasis on the relationship between technology and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in horizon 2030.