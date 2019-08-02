REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Report and accounts 1H2019

Consolidated Financial

Statements

30 June 2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

INDEX

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2

1 RESULTS FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2019 2 2 AVERAGE RAB AND CAPEX 5 3 MAIN REN GROUP EVENTS 6 4 QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIODS FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE 2019 AND 2018

2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD

ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1 GENERAL INFORMATION

2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION

3 MAIN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

4 SEGMENT REPORTING

5 TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

6 GOODWILL

7 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOIN VENTURES

8 INCOME TAX

9 FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

10 INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

11 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

12 DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

13 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

14 EQUITY INSTRUMENTS

15 RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS

16 BORROWINGS

17 POS-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHERS BENEFITS

18 PROVISIONS FOR OTHER RISKS AND CHARGES

19 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

20 SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED

21 REVENUE AND COSTS FOR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

22 OTHER OPERATING INCOME

23 EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES

24 PERSONNEL COSTS

25 OTHER OPERATING COSTS

26 FINANCIAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL INCOME

27 EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION OVER THE ENERGY SECTOR

28 EARNINGS PER SHARE

29 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

30 CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

31 RELATED PARTIES

32 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

33 EXPLANATION ADDED FOR TRANSLATION

7 9

14

14

17

17

20

23

27

27

29

33

34

36

37

40

40

40

41

43

44

44

45

45

46

46

47

47

48

48

48

49

49

50

52

52

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1 RESULTS FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2019

In the first half of 2019, net income reached 51.1 million euros, a 1.8 million euros decrease (-3.3%) from the same period of the previous year. Net income reduction reflected mainly the drop in Electricity and Natural Gas Transmission business results (-5.1 million euros in EBIT; -5.9 million euros in EBITDA), despite the good performance of financial results (+0.5 million euros), the Natural Gas Distribution business (+0.5 million euros in EBIT; +0.8 million euros in EBITDA), and the decrease of 1.0 million euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (following the decrease in the value of the levied regulated assets).

Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2019 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (24.4 million euros in 2019 and 25.4 million euros in 20181).

Investment increased 26.5% y.o.y (+10.5 million euros) to 49.9 million euros and transfers to RAB increased 30.5 million euros to 49.9 million euros. On the other hand, average RAB dropped by 117.0 million euros (-3.0%), to 3,738.2 million euros.

The average cost of debt was 2.2%, a 0.04p.p. y.o.y. decrease, and net debt decreased to 2,638.7 million euros, -1.8% (-48.0 million euros) over the same period of the previous year.

June June MAIN INDICATORS (MILLIONS OF Euros) 2019 2018 Var.% EBITDA 247.4 252.4 -2.0% Financial results2 -26.9 -27.3 1.7% Net income1 51.1 52.8 -3.3% Recurrent net income 75.5 78.4 -3.8% Total Capex 49.9 39.4 26.5% Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs) 49.9 19.3 158.0% Average RAB (at reference costs) 3 738.2 3 855.2 -3.0% Net debt 2 638.7 2 686.7 -1.8% Average cost of debt 2.2% 2.3% 0.0p.p.

1 The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2019 and 2018, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.

2 The net financial cost of 0.1 million euros in June 2019 and 0.4 million euros in June 2018 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights), were reclassified from financial income to Revenue.

3 Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

Operational results - EBITDA

Electricity and Natural Gas Transmission Business

EBITDA for the Transmission business reached 225.3 million euros in the first 6 months of 2019, a 2.5% drop over the same period of 2018 (-5.9 million euros).

EBITDA - TRANSMISSION

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

1) Revenues from assets RAB remuneration Hydro land remuneration 203.0 June 2018 VAR.% 207.5 -2.2% 82.0 87.6 -6.3% 0.0 0.1 -100.0% Lease revenues from hydro protection zone Economic efficiency of investments 0.3 0.4 -1.2% 12.5 10.8 15.8% Recovery of amortizations (net of investment subsidies) 99.2 99.6 -0.5% Amortização dos subsídios ao Investimento 8.9 9.0 -0.7%

2) Revenues from opex 55.3 52.8 4.7%

3) Other revenues 12.2 13.0 -6.4%

4) Own works (capitalised in investment) 8.3 7.8 7.5%

5) Earnings on Construction (excl. own works capitalised in investment) - Concession assets

32.3

22.9

41.2%

6) OPEX Personnel costs4 External costs

7) Construction costs - Concession assets 53.3 26.2 27.1 32.3 49.7 24.9 24.8 22.9

8) Provisions

9) Impairments

10) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5-6-7-8-9)

0.0 0.2 225.3

0.1 0.2 231.2

7.4% 5.5% 9.3% 41.2% n.m. 0.0% -2.5%

The decrease in EBITDA resulted mainly from:

 The decrease of 5.6 million euros in RAB remuneration (-6.3%) arising from: o The 3.7 million euros drop in the remuneration of electricity transmission regulated assets, reflecting (i) the reduction in the base rate of return (RoR) from 5.2% in June 2018 to 5.0% in June 2019 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; and (ii) the reduction of 68.1 million euros (-3.2%) in electricity transmission average RAB. o Reduction of 1.8 million euros in the remuneration of natural gas transmission regulated assets, reflecting (i) the reduction in the rate of return from 5.5% in June 2018 to 5.4% in June 2019 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; and (ii) the reduction of 45.0 million euros (-4.3%) in natural gas transmission average RAB.

 Increase of 3.7 million euros in Opex (+7.4%), of which +1.4 million euros in pass-through costs (non-core external costs), +1.4 million euros in personnel costs and +0.9 million euros in core external costs.

4 Includes training and seminars costs

On the other hand, the following positive effects were recorded:

 Increase of 2.5 million euros (+4.7%) in Opex revenues, partially reflecting the increase in pass-through costs;

 Increase of 1.7 million euros in the incentive to economic efficiency of investments (+15.8%).

Natural Gas Distribution Business

The EBITDA for the Natural Gas Distribution business reached 22.0 million euros in the first 6 months of 2019, a 3.7% increase over the same period of 2018 (+0.8 million euros).

The increase in EBITDA resulted mainly from:

 The decrease of 3.3 million euros (-29.4%) in opex, of which -0.3 million euros in personnel costs and -3.0 million euros in external costs, of which -1.4 million euros in pass-through costs. The decrease in external costs was partially driven by the sale of the LPG business in July of 2018.

On the other hand, EBITDA were penalized by:

 The 1.4 million euros drop in Revenues from opex (-13.4%), as a result of the decrease of 1.4 million euros in pass-through costs;

 The decrease of 1.6 million euros in other revenues, reflecting the sale of LPG business in July of 2018.

EBITDA - DISTRIBUTION

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

1) Revenues from assets RAB remuneration 20.1 13.4 June 2018 VAR. % 19.7 13.4 Recovery of amortizations (net of investment subsidies) 6.8 6.3 2.0% -0.2% 6.9%

2) Revenues from OPEX

3) Other revenues

4) Own works (capitalised in investment) 8.7 0.0 1.2 10.1 1.6 1.1

5) Earnings on Construction (excl. own works capitalised in investment) - Concession assets

8.0

7.5

6) OPEX Personnel costs5 External costs

7) Construction costs - Concession assets

8) Provisions

9) Impairments

10) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5-6-7-8-9)

8.0 2.3 5.7 8.0 0.0 0.0 22.0

11.3 2.6 8.7 7.5 0.0 -0.1 21.2

-13.4% -98.9% 9.9% 6.7% -29.4% -12.0% -34.7% 6.7% n.m. -100.0% 3.7%

5 Includes costs for training and seminars and provisions for staff costs