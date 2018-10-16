REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : S&P raises REN’s rating to BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook

Unofficial Translation

COMMUNICATION

S&P RAISES REN'S RATING TO BBB/A-2

WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 248 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of article 3, paragraph d) of CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN" or "Company") hereby discloses to the market the following information:

Today Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) has raised the long- and short-term corporate credit rating of REN and its finance subsidiary REN Finance B.V, to BBB/A-2 from BBB-/A-3, with a stable outlook.

Lisbon, 16 October 2018

