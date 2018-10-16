Log in
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS (RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : S&P raises REN’s rating to BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook

10/16/2018 | 08:28pm CEST

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

S&P RAISES REN'S RATING TO BBB/A-2

WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 248 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of article 3, paragraph d) of CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN" or "Company") hereby discloses to the market the following information:

Today Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) has raised the long- and short-term corporate credit rating of REN and its finance subsidiary REN Finance B.V, to BBB/A-2 from BBB-/A-3, with a stable outlook.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 16 October 2018

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 18:27:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 732 M
EBIT 2018 253 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 2 689 M
Yield 2018 7,00%
P/E ratio 2018 13,85
P/E ratio 2019 13,85
EV / Sales 2018 5,82x
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capitalization 1 571 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,74 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS-5.04%1 817
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 981
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 659
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 196
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 447
