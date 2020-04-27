REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa)

Log in
04/27/2020

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

April 2020

REN's Equity Story

Industry-leading

Solid domestic

Disciplined

Strategic

Attractive

energy

business

financial policy

priorities

shareholder

infrastructure

benefiting from a

aiming at optimizing

focused on delivering

return

operator in

stable regulatory

cost of debt and

energy in Portugal,

underpinned by stable

framework and

protecting net income

enabling the energy

Portugal

dividend policy

strengthened through

transition and investing

with best-in-class

inorganic growth

in attractive

efficiency and service

opportunities

quality

2

70-year track record as a leading energy infrastructure operator in Portugal

Foundation of CNE

(National Electricity

2nd reprivatization phase

Company)

(State Grid of China 25%;

Oman Oil 15%)

2nd reprivatization phase concluded (sale of Portuguese State's 11% stake)

Foundation of REN - Rede Eléctrica Nacional, S.A. (EDP's business unit spin-off)

2000

2006

2007

2017

1947

1994

2012

2014

1st reprivatization phase

(IPO)

Portuguese State acquired

New electricity concession

until 2057

a 70% stake

Acquisition of 42.5% of

Electricity 50-year

Electrogas in Chile

concession granted

Acquisition of natural gas

Acquisition of a NG

transmission assets to Galp

distribution company in

Natural gas 40-year

Portugal

€250M capital increase

concession granted

Sale of REN

Portgás GPL

2019

2018

Acquisition of Transemel, an electricity transmission company

located in Chile

3

The sole electricity and natural gas TSO1 and the holder of the second-largest natural gas distribution concession

Electricity

  • Sole TSO (concession until 2057)
  • Transmission of high voltage electricity and overall technical management of the system

Regulated Activities

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Supply

Natural Gas

  • Sole TSO (concession until 2046)
  • Transportation of high-pressure natural gas and overall technical management of the system
  • Reception, storage and regasification of LNG and underground storage of natural gas
  • In 2017, REN acquired the second-largest gas distribution network

Regulated Activities

Transmission,

(1 of 11 concessions)

Import

Distribution

Supply

Storage and

LNG Terminal

RAB (€M, 2019)

2.292

RAB (€M, 2019)

989

473

Network (Km, 2019)

9.056

Network (Km, 2019)

1.375

5.705

1. TSO - Transmission System Operator

4

Amongst the most efficient TSOs with superior service quality

Electricity

Line costs1

Adjusted cost per equivalent circuit km

ASP EUR SCAN NSA

Line service level1

Service level per 1,000 circuit km

ASP SCAN EUR NSA

Best-in-class efficiency and service

quality in electricity overhead

lines operation

SCAN: Scandinavia; EUR: Europe; ASP: Asia and South Pacific; NSA: North and South America

  1. ITOMS 2017 - International Transmission Operations & Maintenance Study
  2. Gas Transmission Benchmarking Initiative 2019; total company spending
  3. LNG Receiving Terminals Benchmarking 2019; total terminal costs

Natural Gas

Pipeline costs2

Opex/complexity factor

TSO 1 TSO 2 TSO 3 TSO 4 TSO 5 TSO 6 TSO 7 TSO 8 TSO 9 TSO 10

LNG terminal costs3

LNG terminal total costs/complexity factor

LNG

LNG

LNG

LNG

LNG

Terminal 1

Terminal 2

Terminal 3

Terminal 4

Terminal 5

Superior efficiency in operating pipelines and REN's LNG Terminal

5

Stable shareholder base and best-in-class corporate governance

Shareholder structure

Board composition

42.4%

25.0%

Other

3

investors

3

Audit

Executive

Committee

Committee

(Independent

12.0%

13 BOARD

12.0%

MEMBERS

5

2

Other

Independent

0.6%

7.0%*

5.0%

5.3%***

2.7%**

Special committees and supervisory bodies

Remuneration

Corporate

Nomination

Audit

Statutory

governance

and Appraisal

Committee

Auditor

  • Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to 31st December 2018; ** Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to January 2020; *** Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to March 2020.

6

REN's Sustainability Strategy in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals

REN's Sustainability Strategy

Promote internal wellbeing

  • Gender Equality | In 2019, REN had 27% of women in 1st and 2nd line management positions
  • Training|In 2019, REN gave to its employees a total of 29,858 hours of training which comprises around 43.46 hours per employee

27% of

women in

management

positions

Contribute to the community

  • REN Award | Award to the best Master and Doctoral theses in energy in Portugal
  • AGIR Award | Support projects which solve social problems
  • MEDEA Project | National high school contest in the area of electromagnetic fields
  • SHARE Program | REN corporate volunteer program

24% of

employees

engaged in

corporate

volunteering

Promote environmental protection

  • "Heroes of all species" | Educational program on biodiversity for 3rd and 4th grade students
  • Reforestation program | Reforestation of right of way passages with native species
  • REN's Chair in Biodiversity | Together with the Science and Technology Foundation and the University of Porto

More than 1m

indigenous

trees planted

since 2010

Governance and ethics

  • United Nations Global Compact | Founding member. REN adopted the 10 principles related to human rights, labour practices, environmental protection and anti-corruption
  • CEO Guide to Human Rights BCSD Portugal | Agreement in defense of human rights and improving people's living conditions

CSR management

system certified

7

Good performance in international ESG scores

MSCI ESG Rating

ISS ESG Rating

Rating: A

Rating: B

CDP Score

Rating: C

  • MSCI ESG Rating measures the company's resilience to long-term ESG risks, using an industry-relativeAAA-CCC scale
  • On Corporate Governance, REN falls into the highest scoring range relative to global peers
  • On Biodiversity & Land Use, REN demonstrated strong efforts to mitigate adverse environmental impact of operations relative to peers
  • The assessment of a company's sustainability performance is based on specific criteria for each industry using a scale rating from D- to A+
  • Amongst the 46 industry companies analyzed, the industry- leader has a score of B+ while REN's B score is immediately below
  • The Carbon Disclosure Project scores the companies according to its environmental impact, using a scale rating from D- to A
  • REN's C score is in the Awareness band. This is the same score as the Europe regional average, and the same as the Energy utility networks sector average

Achievements

REN's Annual

Online REN´s

REN Energy

REN's Annual

REN´s Project

REN´s Sustainability

REN's Annual

REN Energy

Digital Report

Annual Report

App

Digital Report

Heroes of All Species

Report

Digital Report

App

8

REN's Equity Story

Industry-leading

Solid domestic

Disciplined

Strategic

Attractive

energy

business

financial policy

priorities

shareholder

infrastructure

benefiting from a

aiming at optimizing

focused on delivering

return

operator in

stable regulatory

cost of debt and

energy in Portugal,

underpinned by stable

framework and

protecting net income

enabling the energy

Portugal

dividend policy

strengthened through

transition and investing

with best-in-class

inorganic growth

in attractive

efficiency and service

opportunities

quality

9

Fully regulated domestic business

Regulatory framework

Stable regulatory

No consumer

Allowed

framework

credit risk

revenues

  • 3/4-yearregulatory period for electricity/natural gas, during which the relevant parameters remain stable
  • Stability is a guiding principle of the regulation
  • Tariff revenues are not dependent on State payments
  • Transmission/transportation operators do not have consumer credit risk

Key regulatory stakeholders

  • Allowed revenues assure cost of capital remuneration and recovery of costs through revenue cap (allows REN to obtain efficiency gains by being below the revenue cap set by the regulator)
  • Earned via tariffs charged to final consumers by suppliers

Ministry of Environment and

ERSE

DGEG

Energy Transition

Energy independent regulator,

Design policies on energy and

Setting the energy policies and their

responsible for setting tariffs

geological resources

implementation

10

Transparent and stable return mechanism

RoR indexation mechanism

  • Base RoR indexed to the average Portuguese government 10-Y bond yields
  • RoR starting point set at the beginning of the regulatory period and adjusted annually

ERSE's new gas regulatory framework: main changes vs last period

  • The new regulatory period was extended to 4 years from 3 years
  • The WACC difference between the NGT and NGD decreased to 20bp from 30bp

Base RoR evolution

2015

Electricity Transmission

5.99%

Natural Gas Transmission

7.35%

Natural Gas Distribution

Electricity (transmission)

Natural gas (transmission)

Natural gas (distribution)

RoR indexation mechanism

(%)

9.0

9.5

of Return

8.8

Rate

5.0

4.7

4.5

4.5

1.5 Avg. 10-Y PT Gov. bond yields (%)

0.197 0.25

11.004

12.697

2016

2017

2018

2019

6.13%

6.33%

5.17%

4.88%

6.77%

6.02%

5.52%

5.40%

6.32%

5.82%

5.70%

11

Remuneration regime based on allowed revenues

Total Allowed Revenues

Activity

remuneration

=

Regulated

EBIT Margin

+

Operational

expenses

Electricity (2018-2020)

Natural Gas (2020-2023)

Return on

Transmission assets

Base

CAPEX Efficiency Mechanism:

andTransmission

assetsDistribution

Capital

Premium (75 bps)

RoR

RoR x RAB

X

if REN is able to achieve CAPEX

(Return on RAB:

costs below a reference level

(No CAPEX efficiency mechanism given the

determined by the regulator

"RoR")

RAB

(assets post-2009)

lack of comparable projects)

Hydro land

Between -1.5% / 1.5% x RAB

Interest on

Remuneration on the recovery of the tariff deviations resulting from differences between the estimated and

tariff deviations

actual demand:

from yearN-21

Tariff DeviationN-2 x [ (1 + Euribor12MN-2 + SpreadN-2) x (1 + Euribor12MN-1 + SpreadN-1) - 1 ]

Other items

REI incentive2

€25 million in 2019

Rent on protection zone land

Recovered

Depreciation of Regulated Asset Base, net of subsidies

depreciation

OPEX subject to efficiency: OPEXN-1 x (1+ GDPI - X) +

Recovered net

OPEX induced by grid expansion + Accepted costs + Pass-through costs

OPEX

Electricity Efficiency Factor: 1.5%

Gas Efficiency Factors: Transportation and

Storage: 3.0%; Distribution: 2.5%; LNG: 2.0%

  1. For Gas, the regulator may decide to set a provisional tariff deviation of n-1 depending on tariffs level;
  2. REI: Investment Economical Rationalization.

12

Domestic business expanded to natural gas distribution activity in 2017

Portgás

  • Second-largestgas distribution concession in Portugal
  • Provides services in the coastal region of Northern Portugal
  • Operates under a 40-year concession contract (ending in January 2048)

Operational performance

Capex

(€M)

22

25

27

5,705 km

Network

(2019)

377,769

Connection points (2019)

7,345 GWh

Distributed gas (2019)

Transmission network

Distribution network

Average RAB

(€M)

455

464

473

EBITDA

Sale of LPG business

(€M)

42

47

46

4

43

2017 2018 2019

13

International expansion started in 2017 through the acquisition of a 42.5% stake in Electrogas, a Chilean gas pipeline operator

Electrogas

  • Electrogas operates a 165.6 km natural gas and a 20.5 km diesel oil pipeline
  • The only gas pipeline connecting Quintero's regasification terminal to Chile's largest population centre (Santiago)
  • Established long-termtake-or-pay gas transportation contracts
  • Key customers comprise blue-chip electricity generators, industrial companies and major local gas distribution players

Impact on REN

Acquisition price

180

($M; Feb 2017)

Dividends received

7.2

(€M; 2019)

EBITDA

7.1

(€M; 2019)

Shareholder structure

(state-owned)15,0%

42,5%

42,5%

14

Recent reinforcement of REN's presence in Chile through the acquisition of 100% of Transemel

Transemel

  • In October of 2019, REN acquired the entire share capital of Transemel, for US$168.6M. The transaction was supported by debt
  • Strategically located mainly in northern Chile, where energy demand is expected to grow above the country's average
  • Steady and predictable cash flow generation profile, with almost 93% of its revenues coming from regulated activities

Arica

14

Iquique

Calama

Antofagasta

Electricity transmission

lines (92 km)

5

Bío-Bío Substations

(985 MVAs)

Transemel acquisition is in line

with REN's strategy

Invest up to €400M until 2021 in additional inorganic growth opportunities

Transemel's acquisition allows REN to follow disciplined growth strategy

Underlying valuation in line with comparable transaction market multiples for Chilean transmission assets

Positive impact in REN's consolidated results from 2020 onwards

15

Solid financial performance and positive evolution of the asset base

Operational performance

Asset base evolution

EBITDA

RAB and other investment assets

(€M)

Transemel

Portgás

(€B)

Transemel

Distribution RAB

Electrogas

Transmission businesses

Other investments and financial assets

Transmission RAB

490

487

492

486

CAGR

+3%

6

476

2

7

9

47

7

3.7

4.2

4.1

4.3

46

3.7

0.3

0,2

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0,5

472

0,5

439

3,6

3,5

3,4

3,3

3,3

431

2015

2016

20171

2018

20192

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Consistent operational

New businesses allow for an overall

performance driven by the

asset base increase, despite mature

positive effect of new businesses

domestic transmission business

1. As reported. Includes 3 months of Portgás consolidation

16

2. As reported. Includes 3 months of Transemel consolidation

REN's Equity Story

Industry-leading

Solid domestic

Disciplined

Strategic

Attractive

energy

business

financial policy

priorities

shareholder

infrastructure

benefiting from a

aiming at optimizing

focused on delivering

return

operator in

stable regulatory

cost of debt and

energy in Portugal,

underpinned by stable

framework and

protecting net income

enabling the energy

Portugal

dividend policy

strengthened through

transition and investing

with best-in-class

inorganic growth

in attractive

efficiency and service

opportunities

quality

17

Debt management priorities focused on cost of debt optimization and net income protection

Optimize

cost of debt

Flexible funding structure

Adequate mix of funding

sources

ST Funding vs LT Funding

Banks vs Bond Market

Protect

net income

Strong liquidity buffer

Avoid funding under stressed

market conditions

At least 2 years of funding needs fully covered on a continuous basis

Smooth debt maturity profile

Fixed Rate vs Floating Rate

Cash vs Undrawn Credit Facilities

Allows for flexibility to grow while ensuring performance

18

Stable credit profile with investment grade credit metrics

REN's credit profile

REN's credit rating

Gross debt maturity profile

Gross debt funding sources1

Dec 2019 (€M)

Dec 2019

Commercial paper

Bonds

BBB

(August 2019)

Stable outlook

2 846

739

Banks

EIB3

199

107

617

15%

16%

Baa3

219

8%

(July 2019)

Stable outlook

964

BBB

Total

20203

2021

2022

2023

2024

>2024

60%

(November 2019)

Stable outlook

gross

debt2

Maturity

3.59 years

Liquidity

2.5 years

The three major rating

(Dec 2019)

(Dec 2019)

agencies have been reaffirming

REN's goal is to maintain its liquidity over two

REN's rating as investment

years4

grade after the announcement

of Transemel acquisition

1. Fixed/variable rate debt: 58%/42%; 2. Adjusted by interest accruals and hedging on yen denominated debt;

  1. The €739M maturing in 2020 are fully covered by REN´s undrawn credit facilities. Of these €739M, €268M respect to a long term bond maturing in October 2020 and this is already covered by a forward starting long term credit facility signed in April 2019. The remaining amount respects mostly to short term opportunistic funding that is fully covered by undrawn medium to long term credit facilities amounting to €725M. As of 31 December 2019 REN´s funding needs are fully covered for a period of 2.5 years.
  2. European Investment Bank; 5. Cash and bank deposits and undrawn committed credit facilities that are available to cover all funding needs for at

least the following two years

19

Cost of debt decrease ahead of European peers

Debt costs optimization

REN's financial costs

Cost of debt: REN vs European TSOs

(€M)

(%) As reported

TSO 1

TSO 2

TSO 3

REN

4.7

2015

111

4.1

201691

2017

73

3.2

2018

69

Outstanding

2.5

cost of debt

recovery post

2019

65

2.2

financial crisis

2.1

-46

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(-42%)

20

Net income protection by aligning debt management with regulated revenues profile

Net income protection

Spread RoR/Avg cost of debt

(%)

9,6

Net Profit1 (€M)

Avg. cost of debt

Electricity base RoR

7,4

7,6

8,1

7,8

5,7

6,0

6,1

6,3

5,5

5,2

4,9

4,7

4,7

4,0

4,1

3,2

2,5

2,2

2,1

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

110

121

124

121

138

142

126

152

141

143

Rapidly adjust the cost of

Locking in costs at very

Benefiting from the spread to

Close alignment of debt

debt to an improving

low rates

RoR floor or from a potential

maturities with the

market environment

future RoR increase

regulatory cycles

1. Excluding extraordinary levy

21

REN's Equity Story

Industry-leading

Solid domestic

Disciplined

Strategic

Attractive

energy

business

financial policy

priorities

shareholder

infrastructure

benefiting from a

aiming at optimizing

focused on delivering

return

operator in

stable regulatory

cost of debt and

energy in Portugal,

underpinned by stable

framework and

protecting net income

enabling the energy

Portugal

dividend policy

strengthened through

transition and investing

with best-in-class

inorganic growth

in attractive

efficiency and service

opportunities

quality

22

Strategic guidelines for 2018-21

Operational

Disciplined

excellence and

core business

growth

consolidation

Solid financials

Digital path

ENABLERS

Evolution of

skills and culture

23

Operational excellence

Disciplined growth

Solid financials

and core business

consolidation

Core business remains on the top of REN's priorities

Domestic organic CAPEX

(€M)

~190

Already approved by

the Government

120-145

~90-110

~40 Replacement

Ponte de Lima-

Famalicão (line)

Vieira do Minho

Pena-Feira axis

Natural gas

substation)

underground storage

~50-70 Expansion

~10

~20-25

(compression upgrade)

2015-17

2018-21

Electricity

Gas

Gas

yearly average

per year

transmission

distribution

Fundão-Falagueira

(line and substation)

Falagueira-Estremoz-

Divor-Pegões axis

(line and substation)

REN's transmission investments approved by the Government up to 2021 allow REN to fulfil its

business plan

24

Operational excellence

Disciplined growth

Solid financials

and core business

consolidation

Ambitious European and national targets for 2030 to drive REN's domestic growth

Europe1

Portugal2

40%

32.5%

45% to 55%

35%

7.8 to 9.3

reduction in

improvement in

reduction in

improvement in

increase in solar installed

greenhouse gases

energy efficiency

greenhouse gases

energy efficiency

capacity (GW)

emissions

emissions

32%

15%

47%

15%

8.8 to 9.2

of energy from

of interconnection

of energy from

of interconnection

increase in wind installed

renewables

capacity

renewables

capacity

capacity (GW)

1. Clean Energy Package; 2. National Energy and Climate Plans

25

Operational excellence

Disciplined growth

Solid financials

and core business

consolidation

Proven experience on integrating renewables

2016

4 consecutive days 100% renewable

2018

Two 70-hour periods 100% renewable

Production in March exceeded consumption of mainland Portugal

2019

Renewable generation supplied

51% of national electricity consumption

Portugal's auction of solar energy broke a world record, with one of the

licenses on offer selling for €14.76/MWh

Share of renewables in energy consumption

2018*

30.3%

18.0% 17.4%

Europe Spain Portugal

Source: Eurostat

*2019 data is yet to be released

26

Operational excellence

Disciplined growth

Solid financials

and core business

consolidation

REN as a pillar of the energy transition

Overall electrification of the

economy

Increased renewables in the

energy mix

Decentralization driven by

prosumers and small-solar PV facilities

New wave of digitalization

Energy

transition

Increased involvement of

consumers

European market integration through

new interconnections

Development of infrastructure to integrate

additional renewable capacity

Development of broader solutions

for System Management (eg:

involvement of industrial consumers)

Support to Government's energy policy implementation, both in

electricity and green gases projects

Maintain the security of supply in a

context of more intermittent renewables

Operational efficiency ensuring a low impact of

transmission activities for consumers

27

Operational excellence

Disciplined growth

Solid financials

and core business

consolidation

Investment in growth opportunities fitting REN's DNA and consolidation of recent acquisitions

Inorganic investments (€M)

Clear focus on Portugal and

769 Regulated Assets while also considering further

incremental opportunities/

investments in LatAm

4Q 2017: 100% of EDP Gás (Portgás)

530

Up to 400

Transemel consolidation

In October 2019, REN acquired the entire share capital of Transemel for US$168.6M

1Q 2017: 42.5% stake in Electrogas

2015: underground gas storage

169

70

2015-17

2018-21

Followed by a minority participation of 42.5% in the Chilean Electrogas, Transemel is the first international business fully owned by REN

REN agreed a transition period of 24 months, during which the company is going to consolidate its operation in Chile and integrate Transemel's systems and processes into REN's Group

Regulated assets/

Attractive risk-return

Leveraging REN's

Pace set to maintain

long-term contracts

profile

know-how

credit rating

28

Operational excellence

Disciplined growth

Solid financials

and core business

consolidation

Business Plan targets delivered in 2018 and 2019

2018-21BP 2018

2019

In 2018 and 2019, REN achieved strong results delivering on all Business Plan targets

EBITDA

(€M)

Net Profit

(€M)

Capex

(€M)

Net Debt

(€M)

FFO/Net Debt

475-500492

110-115116

120-145122

2.7-2.92.7

11-12% 13%

486

119

189

2.8

13%

29

REN's Equity Story

Industry-leading

Solid domestic

Disciplined

Strategic

Attractive

energy

business

financial policy

priorities

shareholder

infrastructure

benefiting from a

aiming at optimizing

focused on delivering

return

operator in

stable regulatory

cost of debt and

energy in Portugal,

underpinned by stable

framework and

protecting net income

enabling the energy

Portugal

dividend policy

strengthened through

transition and investing

with best-in-class

inorganic growth

in attractive

efficiency and service

opportunities

quality

30

Delivering compelling returns to shareholders

Cumulative Total Shareholder Return1 since REN's IPO, indexed from 100

Overall 12y

Performance

89%

Eurostoxx 4%

Utilities

PSI20 -51%

Mar

2020

REN dividends paid

(€/per share)

0.163

0.164

0.167

0.168

0.169

0.170

0.171

0.171

0.171

0.171

0.171

0.171

0.171

Source: REN, Bloomberg

31

1. Total Shareholder Return = (Stock price end of period - Stock price beginning of period + Dividends) / Stock price beginning of period

Stable and attractive dividend per share

REN has been delivering a stable and attractive remuneration to its shareholders and plans to maintain its dividend policy

Source: Factset, Bloomberg, Company information

Dividend per share

(€)

0.171

0.171

0.171

0.171

0.171

Avg. 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2015-17

Dividend yield

(Mar 2020; %)

8,8

7,4

6,4

5,7

4,3

4,9

1,9

TS0 1

TS0 2

TS0 3

TS0 4

TS0 5

Euro

Stoxx

Utilities

32

Closing Remarks

REN benefits from a stable regulatory framework which contributes to a solid domestic business

REN was able to initiate a move to inorganic growth anticipating the impact from a maturing grid while tightly managing funding costs

In 2018-21, REN will keep its focus on

delivering energy in Portugal with

additional value coming from Chile (Electrogas + Transemel)

In 2018 and 2019 REN delivered on all 2018- 21 business plan targets

REN's transmission investments in Portugal taking place until 2021 were already approved by the Government

During 2018, S&P upgraded REN's rating to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB/A-3'. Following the recent announcement of Transemel acquisition, all three major rating agencies have reaffirmed REN's investment grade rating. REN will continue its commitment to keep credit metrics consistent with investment grade rating

REN is committed to a stable and attractive dividend policy

33

2019 Results

2019

2018

 2019 / 2018

EBITDA

486.2

492.3

-6.0

-1.2%

Financial Results

-52.5

-57.8

5.2

-9.1%

Net Profit

118.9

115.7

3.2

2.8%

Recurrent Net Profit

144.8

137.2

7.6

5.5%

CAPEX 1

188.6

121.9

66.6

54.7%

Transfers to RAB 2

190.6

88.5

102.2

115.5%

3,832.0

-78.6

-2.1%

Average RAB

3,753.3

2,826.0

2,653.1

172.9

6.5%

Net Debt

2.24%

-0.17 pp

Average cost of debt

2.08%

34

1. Capex includes direct acquisitions; 2. Transfers to RAB (at historic costs) includes direct acquisitions RAB related; Note: Values in millions of euros unless otherwise stated

REN's IR & Media app: Visit our web site at www.ren.ptor contact us:

Ana Fernandes - Head of IR

Alexandra Martins

Telma Mendes

Av. EUA, 55

1749-061 Lisboa

Telephone: +351 210 013 546 ir@ren.pt

Thank you

35

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 21:22:14 UTC
