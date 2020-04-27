REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa)

Superior efficiency in operating pipelines and REN's LNG Terminal
5
Stable shareholder base and best-in-class corporate governance
Shareholder structure
Board composition
42.4%
25.0%
Other
3
investors
3
Audit
Executive
Committee
Committee
(Independent
12.0%
13 BOARD
12.0%
MEMBERS
5
2
Other
Independent
0.6%
7.0%*
5.0%
5.3%***
2.7%**
Special committees and supervisory bodies
Remuneration
Corporate
Nomination
Audit
Statutory
governance
and Appraisal
Committee
Auditor
Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to 31st December 2018; ** Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to January 2020; *** Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to March 2020.
6
REN's Sustainability Strategy in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals
REN's Sustainability Strategy
Promote internal wellbeing
Gender Equality | In 2019, REN had 27% of women in 1st and 2nd line management positions
Training|In 2019, REN gave to its employees a total of 29,858 hours of training which comprises around 43.46 hours per employee
27% of
women in
management
positions
Contribute to the community
REN Award | Award to the best Master and Doctoral theses in energy in Portugal
AGIR Award | Support projects which solve social problems
MEDEA Project | National high school contest in the area of electromagnetic fields
SHARE Program | REN corporate volunteer program
24% of
employees
engaged in
corporate
volunteering
Promote environmental protection
"Heroes of all species" | Educational program on biodiversity for 3rd and 4th grade students
Reforestation program | Reforestation of right of way passages with native species
REN's Chair in Biodiversity | Together with the Science and Technology Foundation and the University of Porto
More than 1m
indigenous
trees planted
since 2010
Governance and ethics
United Nations Global Compact | Founding member. REN adopted the 10 principles related to human rights, labour practices, environmental protection and anti-corruption
CEO Guide to Human Rights BCSD Portugal | Agreement in defense of human rights and improving people's living conditions
CSR management
system certified
7
Good performance in international ESG scores
MSCI ESG Rating
ISS ESG Rating
Rating: A
Rating: B
CDP Score
Rating: C
MSCI ESG Rating measures the company's resilience to long-term ESG risks, using an industry-relativeAAA-CCC scale
On Corporate Governance, REN falls into the highest scoring range relative to global peers
On Biodiversity & Land Use, REN demonstrated strong efforts to mitigate adverse environmental impact of operations relative to peers
The assessment of a company's sustainability performance is based on specific criteria for each industry using a scale rating from D- to A+
Amongst the 46 industry companies analyzed, the industry- leader has a score of B+ while REN's B score is immediately below
The Carbon Disclosure Project scores the companies according to its environmental impact, using a scale rating from D- to A
REN's C score is in the Awareness band. This is the same score as the Europe regional average, and the same as the Energy utility networks sector average
Achievements
REN's Annual
Online REN´s
REN Energy
REN's Annual
REN´s Project
REN´s Sustainability
REN's Annual
REN Energy
Digital Report
Annual Report
App
Digital Report
Heroes of All Species
Report
Digital Report
App
8
REN's Equity Story
Industry-leading
Solid domestic
Disciplined
Strategic
Attractive
energy
business
financial policy
priorities
shareholder
infrastructure
benefiting from a
aiming at optimizing
focused on delivering
return
operator in
stable regulatory
cost of debt and
energy in Portugal,
underpinned by stable
framework and
protecting net income
enabling the energy
Portugal
dividend policy
strengthened through
transition and investing
with best-in-class
inorganic growth
in attractive
efficiency and service
opportunities
quality
9
Fully regulated domestic business
Regulatory framework
Stable regulatory
No consumer
Allowed
framework
credit risk
revenues
3/4-yearregulatory period for electricity/natural gas, during which the relevant parameters remain stable
Stability is a guiding principle of the regulation
Tariff revenues are not dependent on State payments
Transmission/transportation operators do not have consumer credit risk
Key regulatory stakeholders
Allowed revenues assure cost of capital remuneration and recovery of costs through revenue cap (allows REN to obtain efficiency gains by being below the revenue cap set by the regulator)
Earned via tariffs charged to final consumers by suppliers
Ministry of Environment and
ERSE
DGEG
Energy Transition
Energy independent regulator,
Design policies on energy and
Setting the energy policies and their
responsible for setting tariffs
geological resources
implementation
10
Transparent and stable return mechanism
RoR indexation mechanism
Base RoR indexed to the average Portuguese government 10-Y bond yields
RoR starting point set at the beginning of the regulatory period and adjusted annually
ERSE's new gas regulatory framework: main changes vs last period
The new regulatory period was extended to 4 years from 3 years
The WACC difference between the NGT and NGD decreased to 20bp from 30bp
Base RoR evolution
2015
Electricity Transmission
5.99%
Natural Gas Transmission
7.35%
Natural Gas Distribution
Electricity (transmission)
Natural gas (transmission)
Natural gas (distribution)
RoR indexation mechanism
(%)
9.0
9.5
of Return
8.8
Rate
5.0
4.7
4.5
4.5
1.5 Avg. 10-Y PT Gov. bond yields (%)
0.197 0.25
11.004
12.697
2016
2017
2018
2019
6.13%
6.33%
5.17%
4.88%
6.77%
6.02%
5.52%
5.40%
6.32%
5.82%
5.70%
11
Remuneration regime based on allowed revenues
Total Allowed Revenues
Activity
remuneration
=
Regulated
EBIT Margin
+
Operational
expenses
Electricity (2018-2020)
Natural Gas (2020-2023)
Return on
Transmission assets
Base
CAPEX Efficiency Mechanism:
andTransmission
assetsDistribution
Capital
Premium (75 bps)
RoR
RoR x RAB
X
if REN is able to achieve CAPEX
(Return on RAB:
costs below a reference level
(No CAPEX efficiency mechanism given the
determined by the regulator
"RoR")
RAB
(assets post-2009)
lack of comparable projects)
Hydro land
Between -1.5% / 1.5% x RAB
Interest on
Remuneration on the recovery of the tariff deviations resulting from differences between the estimated and
tariff deviations
actual demand:
from yearN-21
Tariff DeviationN-2 x [ (1 + Euribor12MN-2 + SpreadN-2) x (1 + Euribor12MN-1 + SpreadN-1) - 1 ]
Other items
REI incentive2
€25 million in 2019
Rent on protection zone land
Recovered
Depreciation of Regulated Asset Base, net of subsidies
depreciation
OPEX subject to efficiency: OPEXN-1 x (1+ GDPI - X) +
For Gas, the regulator may decide to set a provisional tariff deviation of n-1 depending on tariffs level;
REI: Investment Economical Rationalization.
12
Domestic business expanded to natural gas distribution activity in 2017
Portgás
Second-largestgas distribution concession in Portugal
Provides services in the coastal region of Northern Portugal
Operates under a 40-year concession contract (ending in January 2048)
Operational performance
Capex
(€M)
22
25
27
5,705 km
Network
(2019)
377,769
Connection points (2019)
7,345 GWh
Distributed gas (2019)
Transmission network
Distribution network
Average RAB
(€M)
455
464
473
EBITDA
Sale of LPG business
(€M)
42
47
46
4
43
2017 2018 2019
13
International expansion started in 2017 through the acquisition of a 42.5% stake in Electrogas, a Chilean gas pipeline operator
Electrogas
Electrogas operates a 165.6 km natural gas and a 20.5 km diesel oil pipeline
The only gas pipeline connecting Quintero's regasification terminal to Chile's largest population centre (Santiago)
Established long-termtake-or-pay gas transportation contracts
Key customers comprise blue-chip electricity generators, industrial companies and major local gas distribution players
Impact on REN
Acquisition price
180
($M; Feb 2017)
Dividends received
7.2
(€M; 2019)
EBITDA
7.1
(€M; 2019)
Shareholder structure
(state-owned)15,0%
42,5%
42,5%
14
Recent reinforcement of REN's presence in Chile through the acquisition of 100% of Transemel
Transemel
In October of 2019, REN acquired the entire share capital of Transemel, for US$168.6M. The transaction was supported by debt
Strategically located mainly in northern Chile, where energy demand is expected to grow above the country's average
Steady and predictable cash flow generation profile, with almost 93% of its revenues coming from regulated activities
Arica
14
Iquique
Calama
Antofagasta
Electricity transmission
lines (92 km)
5
Bío-Bío Substations
(985 MVAs)
Transemel acquisition is in line
with REN's strategy
Invest up to €400M until 2021 in additional inorganic growth opportunities
Transemel's acquisition allows REN to follow disciplined growth strategy
Underlying valuation in line with comparable transaction market multiples for Chilean transmission assets
Positive impact in REN's consolidated results from 2020 onwards
15
Solid financial performance and positive evolution of the asset base
Operational performance
Asset base evolution
EBITDA
RAB and other investment assets
(€M)
Transemel
Portgás
(€B)
Transemel
Distribution RAB
Electrogas
Transmission businesses
Other investments and financial assets
Transmission RAB
490
487
492
486
CAGR
+3%
6
476
2
7
9
47
7
3.7
4.2
4.1
4.3
46
3.7
0.3
0,2
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.0
0,5
472
0,5
439
3,6
3,5
3,4
3,3
3,3
431
2015
2016
20171
2018
20192
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Consistent operational
New businesses allow for an overall
performance driven by the
asset base increase, despite mature
positive effect of new businesses
domestic transmission business
1. As reported. Includes 3 months of Portgás consolidation
16
2. As reported. Includes 3 months of Transemel consolidation
REN's Equity Story
Industry-leading
Solid domestic
Disciplined
Strategic
Attractive
energy
business
financial policy
priorities
shareholder
infrastructure
benefiting from a
aiming at optimizing
focused on delivering
return
operator in
stable regulatory
cost of debt and
energy in Portugal,
underpinned by stable
framework and
protecting net income
enabling the energy
Portugal
dividend policy
strengthened through
transition and investing
with best-in-class
inorganic growth
in attractive
efficiency and service
opportunities
quality
17
Debt management priorities focused on cost of debt optimization and net income protection
Optimize
cost of debt
Flexible funding structure
Adequate mix of funding
sources
ST Funding vs LT Funding
Banks vs Bond Market
Protect
net income
Strong liquidity buffer
Avoid funding under stressed
market conditions
At least 2 years of funding needs fully covered on a continuous basis
Smooth debt maturity profile
Fixed Rate vs Floating Rate
Cash vs Undrawn Credit Facilities
Allows for flexibility to grow while ensuring performance
18
Stable credit profile with investment grade credit metrics
REN's credit profile
REN's credit rating
Gross debt maturity profile
Gross debt funding sources1
Dec 2019 (€M)
Dec 2019
Commercial paper
Bonds
BBB
(August 2019)
Stable outlook
2 846
739
Banks
EIB3
199
107
617
15%
16%
Baa3
219
8%
(July 2019)
Stable outlook
964
BBB
Total
20203
2021
2022
2023
2024
>2024
60%
(November 2019)
Stable outlook
gross
debt2
Maturity
3.59 years
Liquidity
2.5 years
The three major rating
(Dec 2019)
(Dec 2019)
agencies have been reaffirming
REN's goal is to maintain its liquidity over two
REN's rating as investment
years4
grade after the announcement
of Transemel acquisition
1. Fixed/variable rate debt: 58%/42%; 2. Adjusted by interest accruals and hedging on yen denominated debt;
The €739M maturing in 2020 are fully covered by REN´s undrawn credit facilities. Of these €739M, €268M respect to a long term bond maturing in October 2020 and this is already covered by a forward starting long term credit facility signed in April 2019. The remaining amount respects mostly to short term opportunistic funding that is fully covered by undrawn medium to long term credit facilities amounting to €725M. As of 31 December 2019 REN´s funding needs are fully covered for a period of 2.5 years.
European Investment Bank; 5. Cash and bank deposits and undrawn committed credit facilities that are available to cover all funding needs for at
least the following two years
19
Cost of debt decrease ahead of European peers
Debt costs optimization
REN's financial costs
Cost of debt: REN vs European TSOs
(€M)
(%) As reported
TSO 1
TSO 2
TSO 3
REN
4.7
2015
111
4.1
201691
2017
73
3.2
2018
69
Outstanding
2.5
cost of debt
recovery post
2019
65
2.2
financial crisis
2.1
-46
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(-42%)
20
Net income protection by aligning debt management with regulated revenues profile
Net income protection
Spread RoR/Avg cost of debt
(%)
9,6
Net Profit1 (€M)
Avg. cost of debt
Electricity base RoR
7,4
7,6
8,1
7,8
5,7
6,0
6,1
6,3
5,5
5,2
4,9
4,7
4,7
4,0
4,1
3,2
2,5
2,2
2,1
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
110
121
124
121
138
142
126
152
141
143
Rapidly adjust the cost of
Locking in costs at very
Benefiting from the spread to
Close alignment of debt
debt to an improving
low rates
RoR floor or from a potential
maturities with the
market environment
future RoR increase
regulatory cycles
1. Excluding extraordinary levy
21
REN's Equity Story
Industry-leading
Solid domestic
Disciplined
Strategic
Attractive
energy
business
financial policy
priorities
shareholder
infrastructure
benefiting from a
aiming at optimizing
focused on delivering
return
operator in
stable regulatory
cost of debt and
energy in Portugal,
underpinned by stable
framework and
protecting net income
enabling the energy
Portugal
dividend policy
strengthened through
transition and investing
with best-in-class
inorganic growth
in attractive
efficiency and service
opportunities
quality
22
Strategic guidelines for 2018-21
Operational
Disciplined
excellence and
core business
growth
consolidation
Solid financials
Digital path
ENABLERS
Evolution of
skills and culture
23
Operational excellence
Disciplined growth
Solid financials
and core business
consolidation
Core business remains on the top of REN's priorities
Domestic organic CAPEX
(€M)
~190
Already approved by
the Government
120-145
~90-110
~40 Replacement
Ponte de Lima-
Famalicão (line)
Vieira do Minho
Pena-Feira axis
Natural gas
substation)
underground storage
~50-70 Expansion
~10
~20-25
(compression upgrade)
2015-17
2018-21
Electricity
Gas
Gas
yearly average
per year
transmission
distribution
Fundão-Falagueira
(line and substation)
Falagueira-Estremoz-
Divor-Pegões axis
(line and substation)
REN's transmission investments approved by the Government up to 2021 allow REN to fulfil its
business plan
24
Operational excellence
Disciplined growth
Solid financials
and core business
consolidation
Ambitious European and national targets for 2030 to drive REN's domestic growth
Europe1
Portugal2
40%
32.5%
45% to 55%
35%
7.8 to 9.3
reduction in
improvement in
reduction in
improvement in
increase in solar installed
greenhouse gases
energy efficiency
greenhouse gases
energy efficiency
capacity (GW)
emissions
emissions
32%
15%
47%
15%
8.8 to 9.2
of energy from
of interconnection
of energy from
of interconnection
increase in wind installed
renewables
capacity
renewables
capacity
capacity (GW)
1. Clean Energy Package; 2. National Energy and Climate Plans
25
Operational excellence
Disciplined growth
Solid financials
and core business
consolidation
Proven experience on integrating renewables
2016
4 consecutive days 100% renewable
2018
Two 70-hour periods 100% renewable
Production in March exceeded consumption of mainland Portugal
2019
Renewable generation supplied
51% of national electricity consumption
Portugal's auction of solar energy broke a world record, with one of the
licenses on offer selling for €14.76/MWh
Share of renewables in energy consumption
2018*
30.3%
18.0% 17.4%
Europe Spain Portugal
Source: Eurostat
*2019 data is yet to be released
26
Operational excellence
Disciplined growth
Solid financials
and core business
consolidation
REN as a pillar of the energy transition
Overall electrification of the
economy
Increased renewables in the
energy mix
Decentralization driven by
prosumers and small-solar PV facilities
New wave of digitalization
Energy
transition
Increased involvement of
consumers
European market integration through
new interconnections
Development of infrastructure to integrate
additional renewable capacity
Development of broader solutions
for System Management (eg:
involvement of industrial consumers)
Support to Government's energy policy implementation, both in
electricity and green gases projects
Maintain the security of supply in a
context of more intermittent renewables
Operational efficiency ensuring a low impact of
transmission activities for consumers
27
Operational excellence
Disciplined growth
Solid financials
and core business
consolidation
Investment in growth opportunities fitting REN's DNA and consolidation of recent acquisitions
Inorganic investments (€M)
Clear focus on Portugal and
769 Regulated Assets while also considering further
incremental opportunities/
investments in LatAm
4Q 2017: 100% of EDP Gás (Portgás)
530
Up to 400
Transemel consolidation
In October 2019, REN acquired the entire share capital of Transemel for US$168.6M
1Q 2017: 42.5% stake in Electrogas
2015: underground gas storage
169
70
2015-17
2018-21
Followed by a minority participation of 42.5% in the Chilean Electrogas, Transemel is the first international business fully owned by REN
REN agreed a transition period of 24 months, during which the company is going to consolidate its operation in Chile and integrate Transemel's systems and processes into REN's Group
Regulated assets/
Attractive risk-return
Leveraging REN's
Pace set to maintain
long-term contracts
profile
know-how
credit rating
28
Operational excellence
Disciplined growth
Solid financials
and core business
consolidation
Business Plan targets delivered in 2018 and 2019
2018-21BP 2018
2019
In 2018 and 2019, REN achieved strong results delivering on all Business Plan targets
EBITDA
(€M)
Net Profit
(€M)
Capex
(€M)
Net Debt
(€M)
FFO/Net Debt
475-500492
110-115116
120-145122
2.7-2.92.7
11-12% 13%
486
119
189
2.8
13%
29
REN's Equity Story
Industry-leading
Solid domestic
Disciplined
Strategic
Attractive
energy
business
financial policy
priorities
shareholder
infrastructure
benefiting from a
aiming at optimizing
focused on delivering
return
operator in
stable regulatory
cost of debt and
energy in Portugal,
underpinned by stable
framework and
protecting net income
enabling the energy
Portugal
dividend policy
strengthened through
transition and investing
with best-in-class
inorganic growth
in attractive
efficiency and service
opportunities
quality
30
Delivering compelling returns to shareholders
Cumulative Total Shareholder Return1 since REN's IPO, indexed from 100
Overall 12y
Performance
89%
Eurostoxx 4%
Utilities
PSI20 -51%
Mar
2020
REN dividends paid
(€/per share)
0.163
0.164
0.167
0.168
0.169
0.170
0.171
0.171
0.171
0.171
0.171
0.171
0.171
Source: REN, Bloomberg
31
1. Total Shareholder Return = (Stock price end of period - Stock price beginning of period + Dividends) / Stock price beginning of period
Stable and attractive dividend per share
REN has been delivering a stable and attractive remuneration to its shareholders and plans to maintain its dividend policy
Source: Factset, Bloomberg, Company information
Dividend per share
(€)
0.171
0.171
0.171
0.171
0.171
Avg. 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2015-17
Dividend yield
(Mar 2020; %)
8,8
7,4
6,4
5,7
4,3
4,9
1,9
TS0 1
TS0 2
TS0 3
TS0 4
TS0 5
Euro
Stoxx
Utilities
32
Closing Remarks
REN benefits from a stable regulatory framework which contributes to a solid domestic business
REN was able to initiate a move to inorganic growth anticipating the impact from a maturing grid while tightly managing funding costs
In 2018-21, REN will keep its focus on
delivering energy in Portugal with
additional value coming from Chile (Electrogas + Transemel)
In 2018 and 2019 REN delivered on all 2018- 21 business plan targets
REN's transmission investments in Portugal taking place until 2021 were already approved by the Government
During 2018, S&P upgraded REN's rating to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB/A-3'. Following the recent announcement of Transemel acquisition, all three major rating agencies have reaffirmed REN's investment grade rating. REN will continue its commitment to keep credit metrics consistent with investment grade rating
REN is committed to a stable and attractive dividend policy
33
2019 Results
2019
2018
2019 / 2018
EBITDA
486.2
492.3
-6.0
-1.2%
Financial Results
-52.5
-57.8
5.2
-9.1%
Net Profit
118.9
115.7
3.2
2.8%
Recurrent Net Profit
144.8
137.2
7.6
5.5%
CAPEX 1
188.6
121.9
66.6
54.7%
Transfers to RAB 2
190.6
88.5
102.2
115.5%
3,832.0
-78.6
-2.1%
Average RAB
3,753.3
2,826.0
2,653.1
172.9
6.5%
Net Debt
2.24%
-0.17 pp
Average cost of debt
2.08%
34
1. Capex includes direct acquisitions; 2. Transfers to RAB (at historic costs) includes direct acquisitions RAB related; Note: Values in millions of euros unless otherwise stated
