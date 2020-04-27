REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa) 0 04/27/2020 | 05:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INVESTOR PRESENTATION April 2020 REN's Equity Story Industry-leading Solid domestic Disciplined Strategic Attractive energy business financial policy priorities shareholder infrastructure benefiting from a aiming at optimizing focused on delivering return operator in stable regulatory cost of debt and energy in Portugal, underpinned by stable framework and protecting net income enabling the energy Portugal dividend policy strengthened through transition and investing with best-in-class inorganic growth in attractive efficiency and service opportunities quality 2 70-year track record as a leading energy infrastructure operator in Portugal Foundation of CNE (National Electricity 2nd reprivatization phase Company) (State Grid of China 25%; Oman Oil 15%) 2nd reprivatization phase concluded (sale of Portuguese State's 11% stake) Foundation of REN - Rede Eléctrica Nacional, S.A. (EDP's business unit spin-off) 2000 2006 2007 2017 1947 1994 2012 2014 1st reprivatization phase (IPO) Portuguese State acquired New electricity concession until 2057 a 70% stake Acquisition of 42.5% of Electricity 50-year Electrogas in Chile concession granted Acquisition of natural gas Acquisition of a NG transmission assets to Galp distribution company in Natural gas 40-year Portugal €250M capital increase concession granted Sale of REN Portgás GPL 2019 2018 Acquisition of Transemel, an electricity transmission company located in Chile 3 The sole electricity and natural gas TSO1 and the holder of the second-largest natural gas distribution concession Electricity Sole TSO (concession until 2057)

Transmission of high voltage electricity and overall technical management of the system Regulated Activities Generation Transmission Distribution Supply Natural Gas Sole TSO (concession until 2046)

Transportation of high-pressure natural gas and overall technical management of the system

high-pressure natural gas and overall technical management of the system Reception, storage and regasification of LNG and underground storage of natural gas

In 2017, REN acquired the second-largest gas distribution network Regulated Activities Transmission, (1 of 11 concessions) Import Distribution Supply Storage and LNG Terminal RAB (€M, 2019) 2.292 RAB (€M, 2019) 989 473 Network (Km, 2019) 9.056 Network (Km, 2019) 1.375 5.705 1. TSO - Transmission System Operator 4 Amongst the most efficient TSOs with superior service quality Electricity Line costs1 Adjusted cost per equivalent circuit km ASP EUR SCAN NSA Line service level1 Service level per 1,000 circuit km ASP SCAN EUR NSA Best-in-class efficiency and service quality in electricity overhead lines operation SCAN: Scandinavia; EUR: Europe; ASP: Asia and South Pacific; NSA: North and South America ITOMS 2017 - International Transmission Operations & Maintenance Study Gas Transmission Benchmarking Initiative 2019; total company spending LNG Receiving Terminals Benchmarking 2019; total terminal costs Natural Gas Pipeline costs2 Opex/complexity factor TSO 1 TSO 2 TSO 3 TSO 4 TSO 5 TSO 6 TSO 7 TSO 8 TSO 9 TSO 10 LNG terminal costs3 LNG terminal total costs/complexity factor LNG LNG LNG LNG LNG Terminal 1 Terminal 2 Terminal 3 Terminal 4 Terminal 5 Superior efficiency in operating pipelines and REN's LNG Terminal 5 Stable shareholder base and best-in-class corporate governance Shareholder structure Board composition 42.4% 25.0% Other 3 investors 3 Audit Executive Committee Committee (Independent 12.0% 13 BOARD 12.0% MEMBERS 5 2 Other Independent 0.6% 7.0%* 5.0% 5.3%*** 2.7%** Special committees and supervisory bodies Remuneration Corporate Nomination Audit Statutory governance and Appraisal Committee Auditor Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to 31 st December 2018; ** Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to January 2020; *** Updated information based on the communication received by the Company, with reference to March 2020. 6 REN's Sustainability Strategy in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals REN's Sustainability Strategy Promote internal wellbeing Gender Equality | In 2019, REN had 27% of women in 1 st and 2 nd line management positions

and 2 line management positions Training|In 2019, REN gave to its employees a total of 29,858 hours of training which comprises around 43.46 hours per employee 27% of women in management positions Contribute to the community REN Award | Award to the best Master and Doctoral theses in energy in Portugal

AGIR Award | Support projects which solve social problems

MEDEA Project | National high school contest in the area of electromagnetic fields

SHARE Program | REN corporate volunteer program 24% of employees engaged in corporate volunteering Promote environmental protection "Heroes of all species" | Educational program on biodiversity for 3 rd and 4 th grade students

and 4 grade students Reforestation program | Reforestation of right of way passages with native species

REN's Chair in Biodiversity | Together with the Science and Technology Foundation and the University of Porto More than 1m indigenous trees planted since 2010 Governance and ethics United Nations Global Compact | Founding member. REN adopted the 10 principles related to human rights, labour practices, environmental protection and anti-corruption

anti-corruption CEO Guide to Human Rights BCSD Portugal | Agreement in defense of human rights and improving people's living conditions CSR management system certified 7 Good performance in international ESG scores MSCI ESG Rating ISS ESG Rating Rating: A Rating: B CDP Score Rating: C MSCI ESG Rating measures the company's resilience to long-term ESG risks, using an industry-relativeAAA-CCC scale

long-term ESG risks, using an industry-relativeAAA-CCC scale On Corporate Governance, REN falls into the highest scoring range relative to global peers

On Biodiversity & Land Use, REN demonstrated strong efforts to mitigate adverse environmental impact of operations relative to peers The assessment of a company's sustainability performance is based on specific criteria for each industry using a scale rating from D- to A+

Amongst the 46 industry companies analyzed, the industry- leader has a score of B+ while REN's B score is immediately below The Carbon Disclosure Project scores the companies according to its environmental impact, using a scale rating from D- to A

REN's C score is in the Awareness band. This is the same score as the Europe regional average, and the same as the Energy utility networks sector average Achievements REN's Annual Online REN´s REN Energy REN's Annual REN´s Project REN´s Sustainability REN's Annual REN Energy Digital Report Annual Report App Digital Report Heroes of All Species Report Digital Report App 8 REN's Equity Story Industry-leading Solid domestic Disciplined Strategic Attractive energy business financial policy priorities shareholder infrastructure benefiting from a aiming at optimizing focused on delivering return operator in stable regulatory cost of debt and energy in Portugal, underpinned by stable framework and protecting net income enabling the energy Portugal dividend policy strengthened through transition and investing with best-in-class inorganic growth in attractive efficiency and service opportunities quality 9 Fully regulated domestic business Regulatory framework Stable regulatory No consumer Allowed framework credit risk revenues 3/4-year regulatory period for electricity/natural gas, during which the relevant parameters remain stable

regulatory period for electricity/natural gas, during which the relevant parameters remain stable Stability is a guiding principle of the regulation Tariff revenues are not dependent on State payments

Transmission/transportation operators do not have consumer credit risk Key regulatory stakeholders Allowed revenues assure cost of capital remuneration and recovery of costs through revenue cap (allows REN to obtain efficiency gains by being below the revenue cap set by the regulator)

Earned via tariffs charged to final consumers by suppliers Ministry of Environment and ERSE DGEG Energy Transition Energy independent regulator, Design policies on energy and Setting the energy policies and their responsible for setting tariffs geological resources implementation 10 Transparent and stable return mechanism RoR indexation mechanism Base RoR indexed to the average Portuguese government 10-Y bond yields

10-Y bond yields RoR starting point set at the beginning of the regulatory period and adjusted annually ERSE's new gas regulatory framework: main changes vs last period The new regulatory period was extended to 4 years from 3 years

The WACC difference between the NG T and NG D decreased to 20bp from 30bp Base RoR evolution 2015 Electricity Transmission 5.99% Natural Gas Transmission 7.35% Natural Gas Distribution Electricity (transmission) Natural gas (transmission) Natural gas (distribution) RoR indexation mechanism (%) 9.0 9.5 of Return 8.8 Rate 5.0 4.7 4.5 4.5 1.5 Avg. 10-Y PT Gov. bond yields (%) 0.197 0.25 11.004 12.697 2016 2017 2018 2019 6.13% 6.33% 5.17% 4.88% 6.77% 6.02% 5.52% 5.40% 6.32% 5.82% 5.70% 11 Remuneration regime based on allowed revenues Total Allowed Revenues Activity remuneration = Regulated EBIT Margin + Operational expenses Electricity (2018-2020) Natural Gas (2020-2023) Return on Transmission assets Base CAPEX Efficiency Mechanism: andTransmission assetsDistribution Capital Premium (75 bps) RoR RoR x RAB X if REN is able to achieve CAPEX (Return on RAB: costs below a reference level (No CAPEX efficiency mechanism given the determined by the regulator "RoR") RAB (assets post-2009) lack of comparable projects) Hydro land Between -1.5% / 1.5% x RAB Interest on Remuneration on the recovery of the tariff deviations resulting from differences between the estimated and tariff deviations actual demand: from yearN-21 Tariff DeviationN-2 x [ (1 + Euribor12MN-2 + SpreadN-2) x (1 + Euribor12MN-1 + SpreadN-1) - 1 ] Other items REI incentive2 €25 million in 2019 Rent on protection zone land Recovered Depreciation of Regulated Asset Base, net of subsidies depreciation OPEX subject to efficiency: OPEXN-1 x (1+ GDPI - X) + Recovered net OPEX induced by grid expansion + Accepted costs + Pass-through costs OPEX Electricity Efficiency Factor: 1.5% Gas Efficiency Factors: Transportation and Storage: 3.0%; Distribution: 2.5%; LNG: 2.0% For Gas, the regulator may decide to set a provisional tariff deviation of n-1 depending on tariffs level; REI: Investment Economical Rationalization. 12 Domestic business expanded to natural gas distribution activity in 2017 Portgás Second-largest gas distribution concession in Portugal

gas distribution concession in Portugal Provides services in the coastal region of Northern Portugal

Operates under a 40-year concession contract (ending in January 2048) Operational performance Capex (€M) 22 25 27 5,705 km Network (2019) 377,769 Connection points (2019) 7,345 GWh Distributed gas (2019) Transmission network Distribution network Average RAB (€M) 455 464 473 EBITDA Sale of LPG business (€M) 42 47 46 4 43 2017 2018 2019 13 International expansion started in 2017 through the acquisition of a 42.5% stake in Electrogas, a Chilean gas pipeline operator Electrogas Electrogas operates a 165.6 km natural gas and a 20.5 km diesel oil pipeline

The only gas pipeline connecting Quintero's regasification terminal to Chile's largest population centre (Santiago)

Established long-termtake-or-pay gas transportation contracts

long-termtake-or-pay gas transportation contracts Key customers comprise blue-chip electricity generators, industrial companies and major local gas distribution players Impact on REN Acquisition price 180 ($M; Feb 2017) Dividends received 7.2 (€M; 2019) EBITDA 7.1 (€M; 2019) Shareholder structure (state-owned)15,0% 42,5% 42,5% 14 Recent reinforcement of REN's presence in Chile through the acquisition of 100% of Transemel Transemel In October of 2019, REN acquired the entire share capital of Transemel, for US$168.6M. The transaction was supported by debt

Strategically located mainly in northern Chile, where energy demand is expected to grow above the country's average

Steady and predictable cash flow generation profile, with almost 93% of its revenues coming from regulated activities Arica 14 Iquique Calama Antofagasta Electricity transmission lines (92 km) 5 Bío-Bío Substations (985 MVAs) Transemel acquisition is in line with REN's strategy Invest up to €400M until 2021 in additional inorganic growth opportunities Transemel's acquisition allows REN to follow disciplined growth strategy Underlying valuation in line with comparable transaction market multiples for Chilean transmission assets Positive impact in REN's consolidated results from 2020 onwards 15 Solid financial performance and positive evolution of the asset base Operational performance Asset base evolution EBITDA RAB and other investment assets (€M) Transemel Portgás (€B) Transemel Distribution RAB Electrogas Transmission businesses Other investments and financial assets Transmission RAB 490 487 492 486 CAGR +3% 6 476 2 7 9 47 7 3.7 4.2 4.1 4.3 46 3.7 0.3 0,2 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0,5 472 0,5 439 3,6 3,5 3,4 3,3 3,3 431 2015 2016 20171 2018 20192 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Consistent operational New businesses allow for an overall performance driven by the asset base increase, despite mature positive effect of new businesses domestic transmission business 1. As reported. Includes 3 months of Portgás consolidation 16 2. As reported. Includes 3 months of Transemel consolidation REN's Equity Story Industry-leading Solid domestic Disciplined Strategic Attractive energy business financial policy priorities shareholder infrastructure benefiting from a aiming at optimizing focused on delivering return operator in stable regulatory cost of debt and energy in Portugal, underpinned by stable framework and protecting net income enabling the energy Portugal dividend policy strengthened through transition and investing with best-in-class inorganic growth in attractive efficiency and service opportunities quality 17 Debt management priorities focused on cost of debt optimization and net income protection Optimize cost of debt Flexible funding structure Adequate mix of funding sources ST Funding vs LT Funding Banks vs Bond Market Protect net income Strong liquidity buffer Avoid funding under stressed market conditions At least 2 years of funding needs fully covered on a continuous basis Smooth debt maturity profile Fixed Rate vs Floating Rate Cash vs Undrawn Credit Facilities Allows for flexibility to grow while ensuring performance 18 Stable credit profile with investment grade credit metrics REN's credit profile REN's credit rating Gross debt maturity profile Gross debt funding sources1 Dec 2019 (€M) Dec 2019 Commercial paper Bonds BBB (August 2019) Stable outlook 2 846 739 Banks EIB3 199 107 617 15% 16% Baa3 219 8% (July 2019) Stable outlook 964 BBB Total 20203 2021 2022 2023 2024 >2024 60% (November 2019) Stable outlook gross debt2 Maturity 3.59 years Liquidity 2.5 years The three major rating (Dec 2019) (Dec 2019) agencies have been reaffirming REN's goal is to maintain its liquidity over two REN's rating as investment years4 grade after the announcement of Transemel acquisition 1. Fixed/variable rate debt: 58%/42%; 2. Adjusted by interest accruals and hedging on yen denominated debt; The €739M maturing in 2020 are fully covered by REN´s undrawn credit facilities. Of these €739M, €268M respect to a long term bond maturing in October 2020 and this is already covered by a forward starting long term credit facility signed in April 2019. The remaining amount respects mostly to short term opportunistic funding that is fully covered by undrawn medium to long term credit facilities amounting to €725M. As of 31 December 2019 REN´s funding needs are fully covered for a period of 2.5 years. European Investment Bank; 5. Cash and bank deposits and undrawn committed credit facilities that are available to cover all funding needs for at least the following two years 19 Cost of debt decrease ahead of European peers Debt costs optimization REN's financial costs Cost of debt: REN vs European TSOs (€M) (%) As reported TSO 1 TSO 2 TSO 3 REN 4.7 2015 111 4.1 201691 2017 73 3.2 2018 69 Outstanding 2.5 cost of debt recovery post 2019 65 2.2 financial crisis 2.1 -46 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (-42%) 20 Net income protection by aligning debt management with regulated revenues profile Net income protection Spread RoR/Avg cost of debt (%) 9,6 Net Profit1 (€M) Avg. cost of debt Electricity base RoR 7,4 7,6 8,1 7,8 5,7 6,0 6,1 6,3 5,5 5,2 4,9 4,7 4,7 4,0 4,1 3,2 2,5 2,2 2,1 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 110 121 124 121 138 142 126 152 141 143 Rapidly adjust the cost of Locking in costs at very Benefiting from the spread to Close alignment of debt debt to an improving low rates RoR floor or from a potential maturities with the market environment future RoR increase regulatory cycles 1. Excluding extraordinary levy 21 REN's Equity Story Industry-leading Solid domestic Disciplined Strategic Attractive energy business financial policy priorities shareholder infrastructure benefiting from a aiming at optimizing focused on delivering return operator in stable regulatory cost of debt and energy in Portugal, underpinned by stable framework and protecting net income enabling the energy Portugal dividend policy strengthened through transition and investing with best-in-class inorganic growth in attractive efficiency and service opportunities quality 22 Strategic guidelines for 2018-21 Operational Disciplined excellence and core business growth consolidation Solid financials Digital path ENABLERS Evolution of skills and culture 23 Operational excellence Disciplined growth Solid financials and core business consolidation Core business remains on the top of REN's priorities Domestic organic CAPEX (€M) ~190 Already approved by the Government 120-145 ~90-110 ~40 Replacement Ponte de Lima- Famalicão (line) Vieira do Minho Pena-Feira axis Natural gas substation) underground storage ~50-70 Expansion ~10 ~20-25 (compression upgrade) 2015-17 2018-21 Electricity Gas Gas yearly average per year transmission distribution Fundão-Falagueira (line and substation) Falagueira-Estremoz- Divor-Pegões axis (line and substation) REN's transmission investments approved by the Government up to 2021 allow REN to fulfil its business plan 24 Operational excellence Disciplined growth Solid financials and core business consolidation Ambitious European and national targets for 2030 to drive REN's domestic growth Europe1 Portugal2 40% 32.5% 45% to 55% 35% 7.8 to 9.3 reduction in improvement in reduction in improvement in increase in solar installed greenhouse gases energy efficiency greenhouse gases energy efficiency capacity (GW) emissions emissions 32% 15% 47% 15% 8.8 to 9.2 of energy from of interconnection of energy from of interconnection increase in wind installed renewables capacity renewables capacity capacity (GW) 1. Clean Energy Package; 2. National Energy and Climate Plans 25 Operational excellence Disciplined growth Solid financials and core business consolidation Proven experience on integrating renewables 2016 4 consecutive days 100% renewable 2018 Two 70-hour periods 100% renewable Production in March exceeded consumption of mainland Portugal 2019 Renewable generation supplied 51% of national electricity consumption Portugal's auction of solar energy broke a world record, with one of the licenses on offer selling for €14.76/MWh Share of renewables in energy consumption 2018* 30.3% 18.0% 17.4% Europe Spain Portugal Source: Eurostat *2019 data is yet to be released 26 Operational excellence Disciplined growth Solid financials and core business consolidation REN as a pillar of the energy transition Overall electrification of the economy Increased renewables in the energy mix Decentralization driven by prosumers and small-solar PV facilities New wave of digitalization Energy transition Increased involvement of consumers European market integration through new interconnections Development of infrastructure to integrate additional renewable capacity Development of broader solutions for System Management (eg: involvement of industrial consumers) Support to Government's energy policy implementation, both in electricity and green gases projects Maintain the security of supply in a context of more intermittent renewables Operational efficiency ensuring a low impact of transmission activities for consumers 27 Operational excellence Disciplined growth Solid financials and core business consolidation Investment in growth opportunities fitting REN's DNA and consolidation of recent acquisitions Inorganic investments (€M) Clear focus on Portugal and 769 Regulated Assets while also considering further incremental opportunities/ investments in LatAm 4Q 2017: 100% of EDP Gás (Portgás) 530 Up to 400 Transemel consolidation In October 2019, REN acquired the entire share capital of Transemel for US$168.6M 1Q 2017: 42.5% stake in Electrogas 2015: underground gas storage 169 70 2015-17 2018-21 Followed by a minority participation of 42.5% in the Chilean Electrogas, Transemel is the first international business fully owned by REN REN agreed a transition period of 24 months, during which the company is going to consolidate its operation in Chile and integrate Transemel's systems and processes into REN's Group Regulated assets/ Attractive risk-return Leveraging REN's Pace set to maintain long-term contracts profile know-how credit rating 28 Operational excellence Disciplined growth Solid financials and core business consolidation Business Plan targets delivered in 2018 and 2019 2018-21BP 2018 2019 In 2018 and 2019, REN achieved strong results delivering on all Business Plan targets EBITDA (€M) Net Profit (€M) Capex (€M) Net Debt (€M) FFO/Net Debt 475-500492 110-115116 120-145122 2.7-2.92.7 11-12% 13% 486 119 189 2.8 13% 29 REN's Equity Story Industry-leading Solid domestic Disciplined Strategic Attractive energy business financial policy priorities shareholder infrastructure benefiting from a aiming at optimizing focused on delivering return operator in stable regulatory cost of debt and energy in Portugal, underpinned by stable framework and protecting net income enabling the energy Portugal dividend policy strengthened through transition and investing with best-in-class inorganic growth in attractive efficiency and service opportunities quality 30 Delivering compelling returns to shareholders Cumulative Total Shareholder Return1 since REN's IPO, indexed from 100 Overall 12y Performance 89% Eurostoxx 4% Utilities PSI20 -51% Mar 2020 REN dividends paid (€/per share) 0.163 0.164 0.167 0.168 0.169 0.170 0.171 0.171 0.171 0.171 0.171 0.171 0.171 Source: REN, Bloomberg 31 1. Total Shareholder Return = (Stock price end of period - Stock price beginning of period + Dividends) / Stock price beginning of period Stable and attractive dividend per share REN has been delivering a stable and attractive remuneration to its shareholders and plans to maintain its dividend policy Source: Factset, Bloomberg, Company information Dividend per share (€) 0.171 0.171 0.171 0.171 0.171 Avg. 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2015-17 Dividend yield (Mar 2020; %) 8,8 7,4 6,4 5,7 4,3 4,9 1,9 TS0 1 TS0 2 TS0 3 TS0 4 TS0 5 Euro Stoxx Utilities 32 Closing Remarks REN benefits from a stable regulatory framework which contributes to a solid domestic business REN was able to initiate a move to inorganic growth anticipating the impact from a maturing grid while tightly managing funding costs In 2018-21, REN will keep its focus on delivering energy in Portugal with additional value coming from Chile (Electrogas + Transemel) In 2018 and 2019 REN delivered on all 2018- 21 business plan targets REN's transmission investments in Portugal taking place until 2021 were already approved by the Government During 2018, S&P upgraded REN's rating to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB/A-3'. Following the recent announcement of Transemel acquisition, all three major rating agencies have reaffirmed REN's investment grade rating. REN will continue its commitment to keep credit metrics consistent with investment grade rating REN is committed to a stable and attractive dividend policy 33 2019 Results 2019 2018  2019 / 2018 EBITDA 486.2 492.3 -6.0 -1.2% Financial Results -52.5 -57.8 5.2 -9.1% Net Profit 118.9 115.7 3.2 2.8% Recurrent Net Profit 144.8 137.2 7.6 5.5% CAPEX 1 188.6 121.9 66.6 54.7% Transfers to RAB 2 190.6 88.5 102.2 115.5% 3,832.0 -78.6 -2.1% Average RAB 3,753.3 2,826.0 2,653.1 172.9 6.5% Net Debt 2.24% -0.17 pp Average cost of debt 2.08% 34 1. Capex includes direct acquisitions; 2. Transfers to RAB (at historic costs) includes direct acquisitions RAB related; Note: Values in millions of euros unless otherwise stated REN's IR & Media app: Visit our web site at www.ren.ptor contact us: Ana Fernandes - Head of IR Alexandra Martins Telma Mendes Av. EUA, 55 1749-061 Lisboa Telephone: +351 210 013 546 ir@ren.pt Thank you 35 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 21:22:14 UTC 0 Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA 05:23p REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa) PU 04/15 COVID-19 : Electricity TSOs mobilized to maintain grid stability and security of.. PU 04/02 REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : EDP, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and L.. PU 04/02 REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Consumption of electric power decreases 0.. PU 03/25 REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Closes 2019 with a net profit of 118.9 m.. PU 03/20 WE ARE NOT STOPPING. WE ARE ON(LINE) : privileged channel, from official source,.. PU 03/20 REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : annual earnings release 03/04 REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Energy production from biomass and photov.. PU 02/27 REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Participação qualificada da The Capital G.. PU 02/27 REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Qualified shareholding from The Capital G.. PU