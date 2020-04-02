Log in
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS,

(RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Consumption of electric power decreases 0.5% in March

04/02/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

Electricity consumption fell 0.5% in March, or 1.7% when correcting for the effects of temperature and the number of working days. This evolution stemmed from a period of growth at the beginning of the month, followed by a sharp decrease after the state of emergency announcement. From 18 to 31 March, the temperature-corrected consumption decreased by around 8% vis-à-vis the same period of the previous year. At the end of the first quarter, the annual change stands at +0.2%, or +0.9% when correcting for temperature and working days.

Also in March, the hydropower capability index stood at 0.87 (historical average equal to 1), and the wind-power capability index stood at 0.96 (historical average equal to 1), both being below the average levels for this time of year. Nevertheless, renewable production fuelled 69% of domestic consumption, non-renewable production accounted for 26%, while the remaining 5% accounted for imported energy.

The hydropower capability index for the first quarter of the year was 0.91 (historical average of 1), while the wind-power capability index recorded 0.86 (historical average of 1). In this period, renewable production supplied 69% of consumption, broken down into 35% for hydropower, 25% for wind power, 6% for biomass, and 1.9% for photovoltaics. Non-renewable production supplied 31% of the consumption, with virtually only natural gas, since coal production was of no significance. The balance of the first quarter favoured exports, amounting to around 1% of the domestic consumption.

In the natural gas market, in March, domestic consumption recorded a year-on-year variation of 20%, due to the strong growth in the electricity market segment, which recorded a year-on-year variation of 176%, with natural gas almost completely replacing coal production. The conventional segment recorded a monthly year-on-year decrease of 0.5%. In the same segment, after the state of emergency announcement, consumption dropped by around 4% vis-à-vis the same period of the previous year.

At the end of the quarter, there was a 17.5% increase in consumption, stemming from a 90% rise in the electricity market and from a 1.3% decline in the conventional market.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:07:00 UTC
