REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Consumption of electricity decreases 12% in April

05/18/2020 | 08:51am EDT
Consumption of electricity decreases 12% in April 06.05.2020

Electricity consumption fell 12% in April, or 13.8% when correcting for the effects of temperature and the number of working days. You have to go back to August 2004 to find a monthly consumption figure as low as this month. The annual cumulative shows an annual change of less 2.6%, which does not change after the correction for temperature and working days.


In December, the hydrological conditions remained favourable, leading to a hydropower capability index of 1.17 (historical average of 1), whereas in wind generation the corresponding index was 0.85 (historical average of 1). Renewable production fuelled 69% of domestic consumption, non-renewable production accounted for 17%, while the remaining 14% were supplied with imported energy.


In the first four months of the year, the hydropower capability index stood at 0.96 (historical average of 1), whereas the wind-power capability index was 0.86 (historical average of 1). In this period, renewable production supplied 69% of consumption, broken down into 35% for hydropower, 26% for wind power, 6% for biomass, and 2% for photovoltaics. Non-renewable production supplied 28% of the consumption with virtually only natural gas. Coal power production, which had been extremely low, fell to zero in April, which was a first since the current coal power plants of Sines and Pego started operating in 1985. The import balance in the first quarter favoured imports, amounting to around 2.3% of the domestic consumption.


In the natural gas market, domestic consumption fell 26% in April, with a drop of 13% in the conventional segment and of 66% in the power production segment. In the period between January and April, there was year-on-year rise in consumption of 6.6%, due to the positive behaviour of the electricity market in the first quarter. Consumption in the conventional segment fell 4.1% in this period.


Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:50:03 UTC
