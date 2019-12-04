Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS,

(RENE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : European Internal Energy Market advances with second wave of the Single Intraday Coupling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:30pm EST

European Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) Parties confirm successful 2nd wave go-live. Significant increases in traded volumes reported across the 7 countries which joined the SIDC coupling last week. Pan-European trading now in place across 21 countries coupled through SIDC. System performing well.

Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) confirm the successful go-live of the second launch of SIDC (formerly known as XBID). In the first two hours after cross-border trading opened on 19th November, OTE, the Czech NEMO, reported that more than 1 000 trades were completed for delivery on 20th November. The Croatian NEMO, CROPEX, recorded trades with market participants in 16 different countries including Norway and Spain. HUPX, the Hungarian NEMO, reported an increase in traded volumes of nearly 14 times in the five days following go-live, compared to the five prior to the launch. In Bulgaria, IBEX states that the average number of trades has doubled since the go-live and OPCOM, the Romanian NEMO, also reports a near doubling of both traded volumes and number of trades. In Slovenia, BSP Southpool has stated that for the period after go-live, compared to the equivalent period in 2018, it has seen an eight-fold increase in traded volume (11 672 MWh compared to 1 425 MWh). Meanwhile in Poland, TGE has achieved a daily average of over 2 000 MWh since go-live, which is a more than nine-fold increase when compared to the 2018 intraday daily average of 212 MWh.

Marking another important step towards expanding the single integrated European Intraday market, the successful SIDC go-live expanded the continuous trading of electricity across the following countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia. They joined the existing countries already operating the SIDC: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. A 3rd wave go-live is expected by the end of 2020.

The SIDC solution is based on a common IT system with one Shared Order Book (SOB), a Capacity Management Module (CMM) and a Shipping Module (SM). It allows for orders entered by market participants for continuous matching in one bidding zone to be matched by orders similarly submitted by market participants in any other bidding zone within the project's reach as long as transmission capacity is available. The intraday solution supports both explicit allocation on the Croatian/Slovenian and French/German borders (as requested by the respective National Regulatory Authorities, NRAs) and implicit continuous trading. It is in line with the EU Target model for an integrated intraday market.

European-wide intraday coupling is a key component for completing the European Internal Energy Market. With the rising share of intermittent generation in the European generation mix, connecting intraday markets through cross-border trading is an increasingly important tool for market parties to keep positions balanced. The purpose of the SIDC initiative is to increase the overall efficiency of intraday trading.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 00:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
07:30pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : European Internal Energy Market advances ..
PU
11/26REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Roadshow Presentation
PU
11/12REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : quaterly earnings release
11/08REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : ews certification of the quality, environ..
PU
11/06REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Consumption of natural gas increases 23.6..
PU
10/07REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Change in the 2019 financial calendar
PU
10/03REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Renewable production supplied 43% of the ..
PU
10/01REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Closing acquisition of Empresa de Transmi..
PU
09/25REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Students from Escola Básica e Secundária ..
PU
09/05REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Subscribes to CEO`s guide on Human Rights
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 702 M
EBIT 2019 248 M
Net income 2019 115 M
Debt 2019 2 648 M
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,33x
EV / Sales2020 6,17x
Capitalization 1 798 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,79  €
Last Close Price 2,71  €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Tiago Azevedo Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.10.52%1 979
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.60%113 508
ENEL S.P.A.32.38%75 274
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.67%67 444
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.01%65 410
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.81%64 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group