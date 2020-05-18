REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Payment of dividends relating to the financial year of 2019

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Under the terms and for the purposes of article 249(2)(b) of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7(3) of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN" or the "Company") hereby makes public that:

Following the approval of the allocation of profits resolved at REN's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on 07th May 2020, the dividends per share relating to the financial year of 2019 will be payable as from 25th May 2020 (*), as follows:

Gross dividend EUR 0.17100 (taxable income for IRS / IRC Purposes) Income tax IRS (28%) (**)(****) EUR 0.04788 Income tax IRC (25%) (***) EUR 0.04275 (****) Net dividend EUR 0.12312 Net dividend EUR 0.12825

As established by law or agreement.

Dividends paid to Shareholders, natural persons, are subject to a final withholding tax rate of 28%, with the option to be taxed on 50% of the dividends paid, in aggregation with the overall income for Portuguese tax residents, in which case the tax withheld is considered to be paid on account of the final tax due, at marginal rates of up to 53%. (***) Even though dividends paid to shareholder's that are legal persons resident in the Portuguese territory for tax purposes are subject to a withholding tax of 25%, the tax withheld is paid on account of the final tax due which will be levied at 21% over taxable profits, to which surtaxes may accrue, i.e., a municipality surtax ( derrama municipal ) at a rate up to 1.5% as well as a State surtax ( derrama estadual ) as follows: (i) 3% to taxable profit exceeding €1,500,000.00 and up to €7,500,000.00; (ii) 5% to taxable profit between €7,500,000 and €35,000,000.00 and (iii) 9% to taxable profit exceeding €35,000,000.00. Dividends paid to non-resident legal persons are subject to a final withholding tax rate of 25%.

(****) The final withholding tax rate shall be 35% of the amounts placed at the disposal of: (i) bank accounts opened in the name of one or more holders but held on behalf of unidentified third parties, except when the identity of the effective beneficiary is disclosed (in this case, general rules apply) and (ii) non-resident entities or individual shareholders without a permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a more favourable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Ministry of Finance.

For tax exemption, exemption from withholding tax or reduction of the withholding rate, shareholders must confirm their tax status at the respective share custody financial intermediary.

