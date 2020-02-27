REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Qualified shareholding from The Capital Group Companies

Unofficial Translation This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail. COMMUNICATION In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN) hereby informs that it has received the communication below from The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC). CGC holds 12,852,308 shares in the share capital of REN, representing 1.9263% of the share capital of REN. REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A. Lisbon, 27th of February 2020 REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A. Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta) Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon Share Capital: € 667,191,262 Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Date:22 October 2015 ESMA/2015/1597 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached ii :

REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : _ Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : See section 8 Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : February 2020 Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (7.A + 7.B) tal of 7.A) suervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 1.9263% 0.0000% 1.9263% 667,191,262 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 4.7500% 0.0000% 4.7500% notification (if appli- cable) 1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possi- (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive ble) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Ordinary Shares 12,852,308 1.9263% (PTREL0AM0008) SUBTOTAL A 12,852,308 1.9263% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC Number of voting rights Type of financial in- Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights strument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exer- cised/ converted. Not applicable SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of Conversion Pe- % of voting rights instrument datex settlementxii voting rights riod xi Not applicable SUBTOTAL B.2 2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Namexv struments if it equals than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold notifiable threshold The Capital Group Com- panies, Inc. Holdings by CG Management 1.9263% 0.0000% 1.9263% Companies below: Capital Research and 1.9263% 0.0000% 1.9263% Management Company1 1. Wholly owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. In case of proxy voting: [ name of the proxy holder ] will cease to hold [% and number ] voting rights as of [ date ] Additional information xvi : The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four in- vestment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. 3

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. Done at Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. on 26 February 2020. 4