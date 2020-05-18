REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Resolutions approved at the General Shareholders Meeting

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING OF REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN") hereby informs that the following resolutions were approved by the Shareholders in the General Shareholders Meeting held today:

Approval of the consolidated and individual accounts' reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on December, 31 st , 2019, accompanied, notably, by the legal certification of the accounts, the opinion of the supervisory body, the report of the Audit Committee, the corporate governance report and the non- financial consolidated statement;

Allocation of net profits in relation to the financial year ended on December 31 st , 2019, as proposed by the Board of Directors, including the payment of a gross dividend amount of 0.171 Euros per share, as follows;

o To the legal reserve: 6,246,671.54 Euros (six million, two hundred and forty six thousand, six hundred and seventy one Euros and fifty four cents);

o To retained earnings: 118,686,759.16 Euros (one hundred and eighteen million, six hundred and eighty six thousand, seven hundred and fifty nine Euros and sixteen cents);

o As dividends to shareholders from accumulated available reserves: 114,089,705.80 Euros (one hundred and fourteen million, eighty nine thousand, seven hundred and five Euros and eighty cents) corresponding to a distribution of 96% of REN, S.G.P.S., S.A. consolidated profit for the financial year of 2019, standing at 118,899,258.51 Euros (one hundred and eighteen million, eight hundred and ninety nine thousand, two hundred and fifty eight Euros and fifty one cents); and

o For distribution to the employees of REN and its subsidiaries: 3,500,000.00 Euros (three million, five hundred thousand euros). Due to the accounting rules in force, this amount is already reflected in the net profit of the financial year ended on 31 December 2019 of REN, S.G.P.S., S.A. (238,310.43 Euros

two hundred and thirty eight thousand, three hundred and ten Euros and forty three cents) and its subsidiaries (3,261,689.57 Euros - three million, two hundred sixty one thousand, six hundred and eighty nine Euros and fifty seven cents).

