REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS,

(RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Resolutions approved at the General Shareholders Meeting

05/18/2020 | 08:51am EDT

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING OF REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN") hereby informs that the following resolutions were approved by the Shareholders in the General Shareholders Meeting held today:

  • Approval of the consolidated and individual accounts' reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on December, 31st, 2019, accompanied, notably, by the legal certification of the accounts, the opinion of the supervisory body, the report of the Audit Committee, the corporate governance report and the non- financial consolidated statement;
  • Allocation of net profits in relation to the financial year ended on December 31st, 2019, as proposed by the Board of Directors, including the payment of a gross dividend amount of 0.171 Euros per share, as follows;

o To the legal reserve: 6,246,671.54 Euros (six million, two hundred and forty six thousand, six hundred and seventy one Euros and fifty four cents);

o To retained earnings: 118,686,759.16 Euros (one hundred and eighteen million, six hundred and eighty six thousand, seven hundred and fifty nine Euros and sixteen cents);

o As dividends to shareholders from accumulated available reserves: 114,089,705.80 Euros (one hundred and fourteen million, eighty nine thousand, seven hundred and five Euros and eighty cents) corresponding to a distribution of 96% of REN, S.G.P.S., S.A. consolidated profit for the financial year of 2019, standing at 118,899,258.51 Euros (one hundred and eighteen million, eight hundred and ninety nine thousand, two hundred and fifty eight Euros and fifty one cents); and

o For distribution to the employees of REN and its subsidiaries: 3,500,000.00 Euros (three million, five hundred thousand euros). Due to the accounting rules in force, this amount is already reflected in the net profit of the financial year ended on 31 December 2019 of REN, S.G.P.S., S.A. (238,310.43 Euros

  • two hundred and thirty eight thousand, three hundred and ten Euros and forty three cents) and its subsidiaries (3,261,689.57 Euros - three million, two hundred sixty one thousand, six hundred and eighty nine Euros and fifty seven cents).

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

  • Approval of a vote of positive appraisal and praise to the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during the 2019 financial year, in accordance with article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code;
  • Granting of authorization to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of treasury shares by REN and its subsidiaries, according to the proposal presented by the Board of Directors;
  • Granting of authorization to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own bonds or other securities or debt securities issued by REN and its subsidiaries, according to the proposal presented by the Board of Directors;
  • Approval of the statement of the Remuneration Committee on the remuneration policy of the members of the management and supervisory bodies and of the General Shareholders Meeting Board.

Lisbon, 7th May 2020

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:50:03 UTC
