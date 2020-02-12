REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Summary of annual information disclosed in 2019

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED IN 2019

It is hereby disclosed a summary of the information released or made available to the public during the year of 2019, by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN"), in its capacity as issuer of securities admitted to trading on regulated market.

1 - Information disclosed through CMVM and REN Websites Privileged Information

10/12/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2020 financial calendar 15/11/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated results report 15/11/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated results 07/10/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about change in the 2019 financial calendar 01/10/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the closing acquisition of Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile 25/07/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2019 consolidated results report 25/07/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2019 consolidated results 23/07/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the acquisition of Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile - Presentation 23/07/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the acquisition of Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPSS. S.A. informs about ERSE proposal for tariffs and 31/05/2019 prices for natural gas for the 2019-2020 gas year and parameters for the regulatory period between the years 2020 and 2023 03/05/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 3 months 2019 consolidated results report 03/05/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 3 months 2019 consolidated results 03/05/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions approved at the General Shareholders Meeting REN Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPSS. S.A. informs about ERSE proposal for tariffs and 01/04/2019 prices for natural gas for the 2019-2020 gas year and parameters for the 2020-2023 regulatory period 21/03/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018 consolidated results report 21/03/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018 consolidated results

