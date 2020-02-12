Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS,

(RENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Summary of annual information disclosed in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:56pm EST

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED IN 2019

It is hereby disclosed a summary of the information released or made available to the public during the year of 2019, by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN"), in its capacity as issuer of securities admitted to trading on regulated market.

1 - Information disclosed through CMVM and REN Websites Privileged Information

10/12/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2020 financial calendar

15/11/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated

results report

15/11/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated

results

07/10/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about change in the 2019 financial

calendar

01/10/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the closing acquisition of

Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile

25/07/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2019 consolidated

results report

25/07/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2019 consolidated

results

23/07/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the acquisition of Empresa de

Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile - Presentation

23/07/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the acquisition of Empresa de

Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPSS. S.A. informs about ERSE proposal for tariffs and

31/05/2019

prices for natural gas for the 2019-2020 gas year and parameters for the regulatory period

between the years 2020 and 2023

03/05/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 3 months 2019

consolidated results report

03/05/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 3 months 2019

consolidated results

03/05/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions approved at the

General Shareholders Meeting

REN Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPSS. S.A. informs about ERSE proposal for tariffs and

01/04/2019

prices for natural gas for the 2019-2020 gas year and parameters for the 2020-2023

regulatory period

21/03/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018 consolidated results

report

21/03/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018 consolidated results

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

19/02/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018-2027

PDIRT-E approval

10/01/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Constitutional Court decision

regarding Special Energy Levy

07/01/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2019 financial calendar

04/01/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018-2027

PDIRGN approval

Presentation of Annual Accounts

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting 11/04/2019 documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2018 - Item 1 of the

Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting - rectification on the translation

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting 03/04/2019 documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2018 - Item 1 of the

Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting

Presentation of Semester Accounts

02/08/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1H2019

Presentation of Quarterly Accounts

18/11/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated

results report

06/05/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1Q2019

Corporate Governance Report

11/04/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report

included in the 2018 Report and Accounts - rectification on the translation

10/04/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report

included in the 2018 Report and Accounts (Replaces previously published press releases)

10/04/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report

included in the 2018 Report and Accounts

Interest and reimbursement

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - 20/12/2019 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 28th Coupon Interest Payment and the Final Reimbursement

of Principal

18/09/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 -

FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 27th Coupon Interest Payment

19/06/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 -

FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 26th Coupon Interest Payment

19/03/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 -

FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 25th Coupon Interest Payment

Dividends Payment

09/05/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about payment of dividends relating to

the financial year of 2018

Notice of Meetings

03/04/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Notice to Convene the Annual

General Shareholders Meeting and deliberation proposals

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Qualifying Shareholdings and Shareholders Agreements

08/03/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding from The

Capital Group Companies

13/02/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding from

Great-West Lifeco

Summary of Annual Information

21/01/2019

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about summary of annual information

disclosed in 2018

2 - Information published in newspapers of major distribution

06/12/2019

WIND GENERATION REACHES NEW HISTORICAL HIGH AGAIN IN NOVEMBER

04/12/2019

EUROPEAN INTERNAL ENERGY MARKET ADVANCES WITH SECOND WAVE OF THE SINGLE

INTRADAY COUPLING

20/11/2019

REN WINS GOLD AT THE INTERNATIONAL DAVEY AWARDS

15/11/2019

QUARTERLY RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, LOWER EBITDA AND NET INCOME

REFLECTING THE LOWER INTEREST RATES IN PORTUGAL

15/11/2019

NEW CONTINUOUS INTRADAY MARKET OPENING HOURS

13/11/2019

REN's Annual Report and Sustainability Report awarded the gold and silver prizes

11/11/2019

REN SIGNS COMMITMENT TO LIMIT GLOBAL WARMING TO 1.5 ºC

06/11/2019

CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 23.6% IN OCTOBER

03/10/2019

RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED 43% OF THE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY

04/09/2019

CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 3.3% IN AUGUST

05/08/2019

CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 4.5% IN JULY

30/07/2019

REN AT THE START OF THE PILOT PROJECT FOR THE PARTICIPATION OF CONSUMPTION IN

THE ADJUSTMENT RESERVE MARKET

04/07/2019

REN CLOSES THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR WITH A NET PROFIT OF €51.1M

23/07/2019

REN SIGNS CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION COMPANY IN

CHILE

03/07/2019

CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 9.3% IN JUNE

17/06/2019

REN SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH RNT ANGOLA

05/06/2019

DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 16.5% IN MAY

03/05/2019

REN'S GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES ALL THE ITEMS BEING VOTED ON

WITH A LARGE MAJORITY

03/05/2019

CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 17.3% IN APRIL

03/05/2019

NET PROFIT REMAINS STABLE

03/04/2019

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY DECREASES 10% IN MARCH

21/03/2019

2018 CHARACTERIZED BY HISTORICAL RECORDS IN RENEWABLE PRODUCTION AND IN THE

USE OF INFRASTRUCTURE

06/03/2019

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER DECREASES 3% IN FEBRUARY DUE TO ABOVE-NORMAL

TEMPERATURES

05/02/2019

WIND POWER REACHES 90% OF DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

31/01/2019

PORTUGAL EXPORTS NATURAL GAS FOR THE FIRST TIME THROUGH THE CAMPO MAIOR

INTERNATIONAL INTERCONNECTION

25/01/2019

DAILY WIND PRODUCTION HITS ALL-TIME HIGH IN PORTUGAL

03/01/2019

RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIES 52% OF DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

3 - Information disclosed in the official site of the Ministry of Justice

http://publicacoes.mj.pt/

20/11/2019

Issue of bonds through private offer

08/07/2019

Submission of consolidated accounts

08/07/2019

Submission of individual accounts

30/05/2019

Appointment of members of the corporate bodies

03/04/2019

Notice to Convene (General Shareholders Meeting)

12/02/2019

Issue of bonds through private offer

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 12th February 2020

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:55:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
08:56pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Summary of annual information disclosed i..
PU
02/11REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Programme that encourages the use of tech..
PU
01/23REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Sines terminal doubles activity in 2019
PU
01/16REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : New All-Time High in Natural Gas Transmis..
PU
01/06REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Renewable production covers 51% of the co..
PU
2019REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : 2020 Financial calendar
PU
2019REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : European Internal Energy Market advances ..
PU
2019REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Roadshow Presentation
PU
2019REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : ews certification of the quality, environ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 729 M
EBIT 2019 242 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 2 725 M
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,22x
EV / Sales2020 6,22x
Capitalization 1 808 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,77  €
Last Close Price 2,73  €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Tiago Azevedo Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.0.18%1 981
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.12.38%133 020
ENEL S.P.A.15.85%90 940
IBERDROLA14.43%74 020
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.68%71 933
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.34%70 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group