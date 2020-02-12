REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Summary of annual information disclosed in 2019
Unofficial Translation
This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.
SUMMARY OF ANNUAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED IN 2019
It is hereby disclosed a summary of the information released or made available to the public during the year of 2019, by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN"), in its capacity as issuer of securities admitted to trading on regulated market.
1 - Information disclosed through CMVM and REN Websites Privileged Information
10/12/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2020 financial calendar
15/11/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated
results report
15/11/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated
results
07/10/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about change in the 2019 financial
calendar
01/10/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the closing acquisition of
Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile
25/07/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2019 consolidated
results report
25/07/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2019 consolidated
results
23/07/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the acquisition of Empresa de
Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile - Presentation
23/07/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the acquisition of Empresa de
Transmisión Eléctrica Transemel S.A., in Chile
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPSS. S.A. informs about ERSE proposal for tariffs and
31/05/2019
prices for natural gas for the 2019-2020 gas year and parameters for the regulatory period
between the years 2020 and 2023
03/05/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 3 months 2019
consolidated results report
03/05/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 3 months 2019
consolidated results
03/05/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions approved at the
General Shareholders Meeting
REN Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPSS. S.A. informs about ERSE proposal for tariffs and
01/04/2019
prices for natural gas for the 2019-2020 gas year and parameters for the 2020-2023
regulatory period
21/03/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018 consolidated results
report
21/03/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018 consolidated results
19/02/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018-2027
PDIRT-E approval
10/01/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Constitutional Court decision
regarding Special Energy Levy
07/01/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2019 financial calendar
04/01/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2018-2027
PDIRGN approval
Presentation of Annual Accounts
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting 11/04/2019 documents referring to the financial year ended on 31
st December 2018 - Item 1 of the
Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting - rectification on the translation
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting 03/04/2019 documents referring to the financial year ended on 31
st December 2018 - Item 1 of the
Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting
Presentation of Semester Accounts
02/08/2019 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1H2019
Presentation of Quarterly Accounts
18/11/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2019 consolidated
results report
06/05/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1Q2019
Corporate Governance Report
11/04/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report
included in the 2018 Report and Accounts - rectification on the translation
10/04/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report
included in the 2018 Report and Accounts (Replaces previously published press releases)
10/04/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report
included in the 2018 Report and Accounts
Interest and reimbursement
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - 20/12/2019 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 28
th Coupon Interest Payment and the Final Reimbursement
of Principal
18/09/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 -
FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 27
th Coupon Interest Payment
19/06/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 -
FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 26
th Coupon Interest Payment
19/03/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 -
FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 25
th Coupon Interest Payment
Dividends Payment
09/05/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about payment of dividends relating to
the financial year of 2018
Notice of Meetings
03/04/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Notice to Convene the Annual
General Shareholders Meeting and deliberation proposals
Qualifying Shareholdings and Shareholders Agreements
08/03/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding from The
Capital Group Companies
13/02/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding from
Great-West Lifeco
Summary of Annual Information
21/01/2019
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about summary of annual information
disclosed in 2018
2 - Information published in newspapers of major distribution
06/12/2019
WIND GENERATION REACHES NEW HISTORICAL HIGH AGAIN IN NOVEMBER
04/12/2019
EUROPEAN INTERNAL ENERGY MARKET ADVANCES WITH SECOND WAVE OF THE SINGLE
INTRADAY COUPLING
20/11/2019
REN WINS GOLD AT THE INTERNATIONAL DAVEY AWARDS
15/11/2019
QUARTERLY RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, LOWER EBITDA AND NET INCOME
REFLECTING THE LOWER INTEREST RATES IN PORTUGAL
15/11/2019
NEW CONTINUOUS INTRADAY MARKET OPENING HOURS
13/11/2019
REN's Annual Report and Sustainability Report awarded the gold and silver prizes
11/11/2019
REN SIGNS COMMITMENT TO LIMIT GLOBAL WARMING TO 1.5 ºC
06/11/2019
CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 23.6% IN OCTOBER
03/10/2019
RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED 43% OF THE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY
04/09/2019
CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 3.3% IN AUGUST
05/08/2019
CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 4.5% IN JULY
30/07/2019
REN AT THE START OF THE PILOT PROJECT FOR THE PARTICIPATION OF CONSUMPTION IN
THE ADJUSTMENT RESERVE MARKET
04/07/2019
REN CLOSES THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR WITH A NET PROFIT OF €51.1M
23/07/2019
REN SIGNS CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION COMPANY IN
CHILE
03/07/2019
CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 9.3% IN JUNE
17/06/2019
REN SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH RNT ANGOLA
05/06/2019
DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 16.5% IN MAY
03/05/2019
REN'S GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES ALL THE ITEMS BEING VOTED ON
WITH A LARGE MAJORITY
03/05/2019
CONSUMPTION OF NATURAL GAS INCREASES 17.3% IN APRIL
03/05/2019
NET PROFIT REMAINS STABLE
03/04/2019
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY DECREASES 10% IN MARCH
21/03/2019
2018 CHARACTERIZED BY HISTORICAL RECORDS IN RENEWABLE PRODUCTION AND IN THE
USE OF INFRASTRUCTURE
06/03/2019
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER DECREASES 3% IN FEBRUARY DUE TO ABOVE-NORMAL
TEMPERATURES
05/02/2019
WIND POWER REACHES 90% OF DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION
31/01/2019
PORTUGAL EXPORTS NATURAL GAS FOR THE FIRST TIME THROUGH THE CAMPO MAIOR
INTERNATIONAL INTERCONNECTION
25/01/2019
DAILY WIND PRODUCTION HITS ALL-TIME HIGH IN PORTUGAL
03/01/2019
RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIES 52% OF DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION
3 - Information disclosed in the official site of the Ministry of Justice
http://publicacoes.mj.pt/
20/11/2019
Issue of bonds through private offer
08/07/2019
Submission of consolidated accounts
08/07/2019
Submission of individual accounts
30/05/2019
Appointment of members of the corporate bodies
03/04/2019
Notice to Convene (General Shareholders Meeting)
12/02/2019
Issue of bonds through private offer
Lisbon, 12
th February 2020
