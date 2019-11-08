Log in
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS,

(RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : ews certification of the quality, environment and occupational health and safety management system

11/08/2019 | 01:45pm EST

The certification of the Quality, Environment and Occupational Health and Safety Management System of the REN group companies has now been extended to REN PRO activities.

The process, audited by APCER, resulted in the certification of the companies REN SGPS, Rede Elétrica Nacional, REN Gasodutos, REN Armazenagem, REN Atlântico, REN Serviços, REN Telecom, Enondas, R&D Nester and REN PRO (the latter excluding the activities of the Commercial Management department) according to the requirements of the following standards: ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO 14001:2015 (Environment) and NP 4397:2008 / OHSAS 18001:2007 (Safety).

The auditing took place within the new certification cycle that started in 2018 and that will end in 2020.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:44:07 UTC
