REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: “REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020" – 26th Coupon Interest Payment

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

ANNOUNCEMENT

"REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020"

26th Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, June 19th 2019: In accordance with articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 26th coupon with the Central Securities Depository code RELKOM will be payable since 16th July 2019 with the following amount:

Gross Interest* EUR 224.466666666667

Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Caixa BI - Banco de Investimento, S.A.

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, no. 55

1749-061 Lisbon