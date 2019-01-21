REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Summary of annual information disclosed in 2018

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED IN 2018

It is hereby disclosed a summary of the information released or made available to the public during the year of 2018, by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN"), in its capacity as issuer of securities admitted to trading on regulated market.

1 - Information disclosed through CMVM and REN Websites

Privileged Information

08/11/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2018 consolidated results report 08/11/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2018 consolidated results 16/10/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: Standard and Poors raises RENs rating to BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook 26/07/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2018 consolidated results report 26/07/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2018 consolidated results 03/07/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: supplement to the communication of 02 July 02/07/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about sale of LPG business 04/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about strategic update 2018-2021 03/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions approved at the General Shareholders meeting 03/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first quarter 2018 consolidated results report 03/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first quarter 2018 consolidated results 15/03/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2017 consolidated results report 15/03/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2017 consolidated results 11/01/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about REN's issue of 300 million euros of European Medium Term Notes

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Presentation of Annual Accounts

02/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2017 - Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting - correction 23/03/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2017 - Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting

Presentation of Semester Accounts

01/08/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1H2018

Presentation of Quarterly Accounts

09/11/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 9M18 21/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1Q2018

Interest and reimbursement

17/12/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 24th Coupon Interest Payment and 4th Partial Reimbursement of Principal 19/09/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 23rd Coupon Interest Payment 21/06/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 22nd Coupon Interest Payment 19/03/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 21st Coupon Interest Payment

Dividends Payment

10/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about payment of dividends relating to the financial year of 2017

Notice of Meetings

23/03/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Notice to Convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting and deliberation proposals

Qualifying Shareholdings and Shareholders Agreements

23/01/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Fidelidade qualified shareholding rectification dated as of 15 December 2017 Jorge Magalhães Correia

Transaction involving Members of the Management Bodies

30/05/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Manager's transaction over REN shares 23/01/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Fidelidade qualified shareholding rectification dated as of 15 December 2017 Jorge Magalhães Correia

Corporate bodies

23/11/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about change in corporate bodies

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Supplement to the base prospectus

28/02/2018 FIRST SUPPLEMENT DATED 4 JANUARY 2018 TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 7 DECEMBER 2017, is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Base Prospectus and any other supplements issued by the Issuers. The statements in this First Supplement will prevail

Base Prospetus

28/02/2018 REN-Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. and REN FINANCE B.V. EUR 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Under this Programme, may from time to time issue "Notes" denominated in any currency agreed between the relevant Issuer and the relevant Dealer. The Notes issued by REN B.V. will not be guaranteed by REN but REN B.V.

Summary of Annual Information

21/02/2018 REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about summary of annual information disclosed in 2017

2 - Information published in newspapers of major distribution

21/12/2018 REN'S LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS TERMINAL IN SINES WELCOMES ITS 500TH SHIP 05/12/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 5% IN NOVEMBER 04/12/2018 EUROPEAN TRANSMISSION SYSTEM OPERATORS ADVANCE TOWARDS THE INTEGRATED ELECTRICITY MARKET (IEM) 08/11/2018 POSITIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR 05/11/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 1.1% IN OCTOBER 18/10/2018 STANDARD AND POOR´S RAISES REN´S RATING 03/10/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 4.4% IN SEPTEMBER 04/09/2018 ENERGY CONSUMPTION INCREASES 2.5% IN AUGUST 06/08/2018 CONSUMPTION BEATS NEW PEAKS WITH HEATWAVE 03/08/2018 PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY BEATS HISTORIC PRODUCTION RECORD IN JULY 03/08/2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION COVERS 38% OF THE CONSUMPTION IN JULY 26/07/2018 SERVICE QUALITY IS STILL AMONG THE BEST INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS IN A SIX-MONTH PERIOD WHERE RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED OVER 60% OF THE COUNTRY´S ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION 04/07/2018 REN SELLS LPG BUSINESS 03/07/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 3.7% IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR 14/06/2018 EUROPEAN CROSS-BORDER INTRADAY (XBID) SOLUTION AND 10 LOCAL IMPLEMENTATION PROJECTS SUCCESSFUL GO-LIVE 05/06/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 4,8% UNTIL MAY 09/05/2018 REN AND ONEE PRESENT CONSTRUCTION AND FINANCING PROPOSAL FOR THE PORTUGAL - MOROCCO INTERCONNECTION 04/05/2018 REN MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO OPERATION IN PORTUGAL AND OPENNESS TO INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

03/05/2018 GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING APPROVES REN´S GOVERNING BODIES FOR THE 2018-2020 PERIOD 03/05/2018 RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED OVER 60% OF ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN PORTUGAL DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 03/05/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 10.4% IN APRIL 26/04/2018 GOVERNMENT AND REN SIGN AGREEMENT TO EXPAND THE PILOT ZONE FOR PRODUCTION OF WAVE POWER 02/04/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 9.7% IN MARCH 15/03/2018 REN CONCLUDES SUCCESSFULLY WITH ITS STRATEGIC PLAN 15/03/2018 RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUFFICIENT TO MEET ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION NEEDS IN PORTUGAL FOR 63 HOURS 09/03/2018 PORTUGUESE ELECTRICITY GENERATION ACHIEVES NEW RECORD 06/03/2018 CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 5.4% IN FEBRUARY 19/02/2018 REN INAUGURATES DATA CENTRE IN RIBA DE AVE 12/01/2018 REN ISSUES DEBT WITH DEMAND SEVEN TIMES GREATER THAN SUPPLY 03/01/2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION COVERS 40% OF THE CONSUMPTION IN 2017

3 - Information disclosed in the official site of the Ministry of Justice

http://publicacoes.mj.pt/

07/11/2018 Cessation of duties of member of the corporate bodies 18/07/2018 Submission of consolidated accounts 18/07/2018 Submission of individual accounts 20/06/2018 Appointment of members of the corporate bodies 20/06/2018 Appointment of Secretary 18/04/2018 Issue of bonds through private offer 23/03/2018 Notice to Convene (General Shareholders Meeting) 24/01/2018 Submission of individual accounts 22/01/2018 Issue of bonds through private offer

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 21th January 2019

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032