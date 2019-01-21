REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Summary of annual information disclosed in 2018

Unofficial Translation
This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.
SUMMARY OF ANNUAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED IN 2018
It is hereby disclosed a summary of the information released or made available to the public during the year of 2018, by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN"), in its capacity as issuer of securities admitted to trading on regulated market.
1 - Information disclosed through CMVM and REN Websites
Privileged Information
|
08/11/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2018 consolidated results report
|
08/11/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2018 consolidated results
|
16/10/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: Standard and Poors raises RENs rating to BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook
|
26/07/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2018 consolidated results report
|
26/07/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2018 consolidated results
|
03/07/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: supplement to the communication of 02 July
|
02/07/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about sale of LPG business
|
04/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about strategic update 2018-2021
|
03/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions approved at the General Shareholders meeting
|
03/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first quarter 2018 consolidated results report
|
03/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first quarter 2018 consolidated results
|
15/03/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2017 consolidated results report
|
15/03/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2017 consolidated results
|
11/01/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about REN's issue of 300 million euros of European Medium Term Notes
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.
Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)
Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon
Share Capital: € 667,191,262
Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032
Presentation of Annual Accounts
|
02/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2017 - Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting - correction
|
23/03/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2017 - Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting
Presentation of Semester Accounts
|
01/08/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1H2018
Presentation of Quarterly Accounts
|
09/11/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 9M18
|
21/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1Q2018
Interest and reimbursement
|
17/12/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 24th Coupon Interest Payment and 4th Partial Reimbursement of Principal
|
19/09/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 23rd Coupon Interest Payment
|
21/06/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 22nd Coupon Interest Payment
|
19/03/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 21st Coupon Interest Payment
Dividends Payment
|
10/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about payment of dividends relating to the financial year of 2017
Notice of Meetings
|
23/03/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Notice to Convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting and deliberation proposals
Qualifying Shareholdings and Shareholders Agreements
|
23/01/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Fidelidade qualified shareholding rectification dated as of 15 December 2017 Jorge Magalhães Correia
Transaction involving Members of the Management Bodies
|
30/05/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Manager's transaction over REN shares
|
23/01/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Fidelidade qualified shareholding rectification dated as of 15 December 2017 Jorge Magalhães Correia
Corporate bodies
|
23/11/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about change in corporate bodies
Supplement to the base prospectus
|
28/02/2018
|
FIRST SUPPLEMENT DATED 4 JANUARY 2018 TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 7 DECEMBER 2017, is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Base Prospectus and any other supplements issued by the Issuers. The statements in this First Supplement will prevail
Base Prospetus
|
28/02/2018
|
REN-Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. and REN FINANCE B.V. EUR 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Under this Programme, may from time to time issue "Notes" denominated in any currency agreed between the relevant Issuer and the relevant Dealer. The Notes issued by REN B.V. will not be guaranteed by REN but REN B.V.
Summary of Annual Information
|
21/02/2018
|
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about summary of annual information disclosed in 2017
2 - Information published in newspapers of major distribution
|
21/12/2018
|
REN'S LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS TERMINAL IN SINES WELCOMES ITS 500TH SHIP
|
05/12/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 5% IN NOVEMBER
|
04/12/2018
|
EUROPEAN TRANSMISSION SYSTEM OPERATORS ADVANCE TOWARDS THE INTEGRATED ELECTRICITY MARKET (IEM)
|
08/11/2018
|
POSITIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR
|
05/11/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 1.1% IN OCTOBER
|
18/10/2018
|
STANDARD AND POOR´S RAISES REN´S RATING
|
03/10/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 4.4% IN SEPTEMBER
|
04/09/2018
|
ENERGY CONSUMPTION INCREASES 2.5% IN AUGUST
|
06/08/2018
|
CONSUMPTION BEATS NEW PEAKS WITH HEATWAVE
|
03/08/2018
|
PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY BEATS HISTORIC PRODUCTION RECORD IN JULY
|
03/08/2018
|
RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION COVERS 38% OF THE CONSUMPTION IN JULY
|
26/07/2018
|
SERVICE QUALITY IS STILL AMONG THE BEST INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS IN A SIX-MONTH PERIOD WHERE RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED OVER 60% OF THE COUNTRY´S ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION
|
04/07/2018
|
REN SELLS LPG BUSINESS
|
03/07/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 3.7% IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR
|
14/06/2018
|
EUROPEAN CROSS-BORDER INTRADAY (XBID) SOLUTION AND 10 LOCAL IMPLEMENTATION PROJECTS SUCCESSFUL GO-LIVE
|
05/06/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 4,8% UNTIL MAY
|
09/05/2018
|
REN AND ONEE PRESENT CONSTRUCTION AND FINANCING PROPOSAL FOR THE PORTUGAL - MOROCCO INTERCONNECTION
|
04/05/2018
|
REN MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO OPERATION IN PORTUGAL AND OPENNESS TO INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
|
03/05/2018
|
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING APPROVES REN´S GOVERNING BODIES FOR THE 2018-2020 PERIOD
|
03/05/2018
|
RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED OVER 60% OF ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN PORTUGAL DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018
|
03/05/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 10.4% IN APRIL
|
26/04/2018
|
GOVERNMENT AND REN SIGN AGREEMENT TO EXPAND THE PILOT ZONE FOR PRODUCTION OF WAVE POWER
|
02/04/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 9.7% IN MARCH
|
15/03/2018
|
REN CONCLUDES SUCCESSFULLY WITH ITS STRATEGIC PLAN
|
15/03/2018
|
RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUFFICIENT TO MEET ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION NEEDS IN PORTUGAL FOR 63 HOURS
|
09/03/2018
|
PORTUGUESE ELECTRICITY GENERATION ACHIEVES NEW RECORD
|
06/03/2018
|
CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 5.4% IN FEBRUARY
|
19/02/2018
|
REN INAUGURATES DATA CENTRE IN RIBA DE AVE
|
12/01/2018
|
REN ISSUES DEBT WITH DEMAND SEVEN TIMES GREATER THAN SUPPLY
|
03/01/2018
|
RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION COVERS 40% OF THE CONSUMPTION IN 2017
3 - Information disclosed in the official site of the Ministry of Justice
http://publicacoes.mj.pt/
|
07/11/2018
|
Cessation of duties of member of the corporate bodies
|
18/07/2018
|
Submission of consolidated accounts
|
18/07/2018
|
Submission of individual accounts
|
20/06/2018
|
Appointment of members of the corporate bodies
|
20/06/2018
|
Appointment of Secretary
|
18/04/2018
|
Issue of bonds through private offer
|
23/03/2018
|
Notice to Convene (General Shareholders Meeting)
|
24/01/2018
|
Submission of individual accounts
|
22/01/2018
|
Issue of bonds through private offer
