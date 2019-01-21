Log in
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Summary of annual information disclosed in 2018

01/21/2019 | 04:09pm EST

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED IN 2018

It is hereby disclosed a summary of the information released or made available to the public during the year of 2018, by REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. ("REN"), in its capacity as issuer of securities admitted to trading on regulated market.

1 - Information disclosed through CMVM and REN Websites

Privileged Information

08/11/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2018 consolidated results report

08/11/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first 9 months 2018 consolidated results

16/10/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: Standard and Poors raises RENs rating to BBB/A-2, with a stable outlook

26/07/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2018 consolidated results report

26/07/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first half 2018 consolidated results

03/07/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: supplement to the communication of 02 July

02/07/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about sale of LPG business

04/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about strategic update 2018-2021

03/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about resolutions approved at the General Shareholders meeting

03/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first quarter 2018 consolidated results report

03/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about first quarter 2018 consolidated results

15/03/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2017 consolidated results report

15/03/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2017 consolidated results

11/01/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about REN's issue of 300 million euros of European Medium Term Notes

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Presentation of Annual Accounts

02/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2017 - Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting - correction

23/03/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2017 - Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting

Presentation of Semester Accounts

01/08/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1H2018

Presentation of Quarterly Accounts

09/11/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 9M18

21/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about report and accounts 1Q2018

Interest and reimbursement

17/12/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 24th Coupon Interest Payment and 4th Partial Reimbursement of Principal

19/09/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 23rd Coupon Interest Payment

21/06/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 22nd Coupon Interest Payment

19/03/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs: REN/2013 - EUR 150,000,000 - FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020 - 21st Coupon Interest Payment

Dividends Payment

10/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about payment of dividends relating to the financial year of 2017

Notice of Meetings

23/03/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Notice to Convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting and deliberation proposals

Qualifying Shareholdings and Shareholders Agreements

23/01/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Fidelidade qualified shareholding rectification dated as of 15 December 2017 Jorge Magalhães Correia

Transaction involving Members of the Management Bodies

30/05/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Manager's transaction over REN shares

23/01/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Fidelidade qualified shareholding rectification dated as of 15 December 2017 Jorge Magalhães Correia

Corporate bodies

23/11/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about change in corporate bodies

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Supplement to the base prospectus

28/02/2018

FIRST SUPPLEMENT DATED 4 JANUARY 2018 TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 7 DECEMBER 2017, is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Base Prospectus and any other supplements issued by the Issuers. The statements in this First Supplement will prevail

Base Prospetus

28/02/2018

REN-Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. and REN FINANCE B.V. EUR 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Under this Programme, may from time to time issue "Notes" denominated in any currency agreed between the relevant Issuer and the relevant Dealer. The Notes issued by REN B.V. will not be guaranteed by REN but REN B.V.

Summary of Annual Information

21/02/2018

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about summary of annual information disclosed in 2017

2 - Information published in newspapers of major distribution

21/12/2018

REN'S LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS TERMINAL IN SINES WELCOMES ITS 500TH SHIP

05/12/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 5% IN NOVEMBER

04/12/2018

EUROPEAN TRANSMISSION SYSTEM OPERATORS ADVANCE TOWARDS THE INTEGRATED ELECTRICITY MARKET (IEM)

08/11/2018

POSITIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR

05/11/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 1.1% IN OCTOBER

18/10/2018

STANDARD AND POOR´S RAISES REN´S RATING

03/10/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 4.4% IN SEPTEMBER

04/09/2018

ENERGY CONSUMPTION INCREASES 2.5% IN AUGUST

06/08/2018

CONSUMPTION BEATS NEW PEAKS WITH HEATWAVE

03/08/2018

PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY BEATS HISTORIC PRODUCTION RECORD IN JULY

03/08/2018

RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION COVERS 38% OF THE CONSUMPTION IN JULY

26/07/2018

SERVICE QUALITY IS STILL AMONG THE BEST INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS IN A SIX-MONTH PERIOD WHERE RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED OVER 60% OF THE COUNTRY´S ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION

04/07/2018

REN SELLS LPG BUSINESS

03/07/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 3.7% IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

14/06/2018

EUROPEAN CROSS-BORDER INTRADAY (XBID) SOLUTION AND 10 LOCAL IMPLEMENTATION PROJECTS SUCCESSFUL GO-LIVE

05/06/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 4,8% UNTIL MAY

09/05/2018

REN AND ONEE PRESENT CONSTRUCTION AND FINANCING PROPOSAL FOR THE PORTUGAL - MOROCCO INTERCONNECTION

04/05/2018

REN MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO OPERATION IN PORTUGAL AND OPENNESS TO INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

03/05/2018

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING APPROVES REN´S GOVERNING BODIES FOR THE 2018-2020 PERIOD

03/05/2018

RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUPPLIED OVER 60% OF ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN PORTUGAL DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

03/05/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 10.4% IN APRIL

26/04/2018

GOVERNMENT AND REN SIGN AGREEMENT TO EXPAND THE PILOT ZONE FOR PRODUCTION OF WAVE POWER

02/04/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRIC POWER GROWS 9.7% IN MARCH

15/03/2018

REN CONCLUDES SUCCESSFULLY WITH ITS STRATEGIC PLAN

15/03/2018

RENEWABLE PRODUCTION SUFFICIENT TO MEET ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION NEEDS IN PORTUGAL FOR 63 HOURS

09/03/2018

PORTUGUESE ELECTRICITY GENERATION ACHIEVES NEW RECORD

06/03/2018

CONSUMPTION OF ELECTRICITY INCREASES 5.4% IN FEBRUARY

19/02/2018

REN INAUGURATES DATA CENTRE IN RIBA DE AVE

12/01/2018

REN ISSUES DEBT WITH DEMAND SEVEN TIMES GREATER THAN SUPPLY

03/01/2018

RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION COVERS 40% OF THE CONSUMPTION IN 2017

3 - Information disclosed in the official site of the Ministry of Justice

http://publicacoes.mj.pt/

07/11/2018

Cessation of duties of member of the corporate bodies

18/07/2018

Submission of consolidated accounts

18/07/2018

Submission of individual accounts

20/06/2018

Appointment of members of the corporate bodies

20/06/2018

Appointment of Secretary

18/04/2018

Issue of bonds through private offer

23/03/2018

Notice to Convene (General Shareholders Meeting)

24/01/2018

Submission of individual accounts

22/01/2018

Issue of bonds through private offer

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 21th January 2019

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 21:08:09 UTC
