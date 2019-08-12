Log in
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : The four pillars of REN`S sustainability strategy

08/12/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Stakeholder engagement and satisfaction; promotion of internal welfare; environmental protection; governance and ethics

Every two years, REN consults its stakeholders, and in the process completed at the beginning of this year, the company's main stakeholders identified the issues of Governance and Ethics as priorities, along with already existing issues, namely Stakeholder engagement and satisfaction, Promotion of internal welfare and Environmental protection.

Reflecting this last consultation, a new pillar was added, mirroring the importance of updating and aligning the company's performance with the best international governance ethics practices involving the company's stakeholders and promoting a culture of fighting corruption and absence of risk control. REN already has specific programmes to address this topic, such as the codes of conduct, the certification of the social responsibility management system, and Source - a centralised empowerment programme for the purchasing and qualification of suppliers - and of gestaotransparente.org, of which REN is a signatory, all currently highlighted in the company's Sustainability Strategy.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:56:07 UTC
