REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : signs cooperation agreement with RNT Angola

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais and the Angolan National Electricity Transmission Network (RNT) have signed a cooperation agreement in all areas related to the two companies' activities, with special focus on technical issues.

The signing ceremony took place at REN headquarters in Lisbon and was attended by the Portuguese Secretary of State for Energy, João Galamba, and the Angolan Secretary of State for Energy, António Belsa da Costa. REN and RNT were represented by their chairmen, Rodrigo Costa and Rui do Amaral Gourgel, and their executive directors of operations, João Faria Conceição and José Marinho.

At the ceremony, the Chairman of RNT said that the company considered REN a key partner for RNT in tackling new challenges, including the expansion of the Angolan electricity system and integration into the regional energy system. 'REN's experience in these fields is very important for us,' said Amaral Gourgel.

Rodrigo Costa recalled previous examples of collaboration between REN and RNT and highlighted the importance of the Portuguese language in the relationship between the staff of the two companies. He also pointed out that, given the different realities, there were 'identical challenges, so sharing experiences and seeking synergies can very well be useful to both companies'.

Prior to the signing, an RNT delegation visited the National Despatch Centre and the REN Cybersecurity Centre in Sacavém, accompanied by the Secretary of State for Energy, João Galamba.