We are not stopping. We are ON(line): privileged channel, from official source, on COVID-19

The Portuguese Government, in cooperation with VOST Portugal, has created a website where it is centralising official information regarding the development of COVID-19 (https://covid19estamoson.gov.pt/).

This is a privileged channel, from an official source, on the development of this pandemic crisis that reinforces the message that, in the current context, government services will also continue to be operating, albeit via digital or telephone channels, to provide services remotely.

At https://covid19estamoson.gov.pt/ you can find out in detail each of the exceptional measures decreed within the scope of COVID-19 and keep track of the epidemiological status of cases in Portugal, as well as access official documentation related to COVID-19: forms, announcements, legislation.

A set of regularly updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), collected by VOST Portugal's volunteers on social networks, and answered by official entities such as the Directorate-General of Health, the Shared Services of the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Medical Emergency, the Doctor Ricardo Jorge National Institute of Health and INFARMED is also available.