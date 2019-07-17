Log in
RENAISSANCE GOLD INC

(REN)
Renaissance Gold : Grants Stock Options

07/17/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
Renaissance Gold Inc. (TSX.V:REN / OTCQB:RNSGF) ('RenGold' or the 'Company') reports that the Board of Directors today, granted stock options of a total of 2,770,000 common shares to Directors, Officers and Employees, exercisable for up to five years at a price of C$0.285 per share being the closing price of RenGold's common shares on the day prior to grant. The options granted will be subject applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Renaissance Gold Inc.

Renaissance Gold Inc. is a western US focused prospect generator utilizing a joint venture business model. RenGold applies the extensive exploration experience and high-end technical skills of its founders and team members to search for and acquire high quality precious metal exploration projects that are then offered for joint venture to industry partners who provide exploration funding. RenGold maintains a large portfolio of gold and silver exploration properties and has entered into over 70 exploration agreements including those as its predecessor, AuEx Ventures Inc., and those from Kinetic Gold. RenGold's objective is to place its projects into exploration agreements, testing as many drill targets as possible and providing maximum exposure to success through discovery.

By: Robert Felder, President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Robert Felder 775-337-1545 or bfelder@rengold.com
Ronald Parratt 775-337-1545 or rparratt@rengold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Renaissance Gold Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:59:01 UTC
