RENAISSANCE GOLD INC

(REN)
Renaissance Gold Inc., Renaissance Gold Has Attracted Major Partners, CEO Clip Video

08/28/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - Bob Felder, President and CEO of Renaissance Gold, explains why the future looks good for the gold and silver focused exploration company.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/renaissance-gold-exploration-ceo-clip-90sec/

Renaissance Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug. 31 - Sept. 1, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (TSXV: REN) (OTCQB: RNSGF)

www.rengold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47367


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Robert P. Felder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. Parratt Executive Chairman
Daniel O'Brien Chief Financial Officer
Richard L. Bedell Director & Executive Vice President
Timothy M. Janke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCE GOLD INC108.82%18
BHP GROUP LTD1.34%106 683
BHP GROUP PLC1.27%106 683
RIO TINTO PLC5.48%81 549
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.49%81 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.28%28 671
