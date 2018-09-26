Renaissance Gold : Listed on OTCQB

Renaissance Gold Inc. (TSX.V: REN / OTCQB: RNSGF) ('RenGold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at the open on September 27, 2018 on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the trading symbol 'RNSGF' in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol REN.

'Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market is an important component of our investor relations strategy to increase Renaissance Gold's profile and exposure to a broader audience, including the United States investment community', said Robert Felder, CEO of RenGold.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

As previously reported, in addition, the Company's common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (the 'DTC') to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered 'DTC eligible'. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Renaissance Gold Inc.

Renaissance Gold Inc. is a western US focused prospect generator utilizing a joint venture business model. RenGold applies the extensive exploration experience and high-end technical skills of its founders and team members to search for and acquire high quality precious metal exploration projects that are then offered for joint venture to industry partners who provide exploration funding. RenGold maintains a large portfolio of gold and silver exploration properties and has entered into over 65 exploration agreements including those as its predecessor, AuEx Ventures Inc., and those from Kinetic Gold. RenGold's objective is to place its projects into exploration agreements, testing as many drill targets as possible and providing maximum exposure to success through discovery.

By: Robert Felder, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian or U.S. securities laws and regulations . Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although Renaissance Gold Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements made with respect to DTC eligibility and uplisting to the OTCQB are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Renaissance Gold Inc.'s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Renaissance Gold Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.