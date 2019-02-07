RenaissanceRe : Cynthia Trudell to Join RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Board of Directors

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) announced today that Cythnia
Trudell, 65, has been nominated to serve as an independent director of
the Company, and that Edward J. Zore, 73, will retire from the Board at
the end of his term, each to occur in conjunction with the Company’s
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in May 2019. Ms. Trudell most
recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources
Officer of PepsiCo, Inc., and previously served in a number of executive
and management positions with General Motors Corporation and Brunswick
Corporation, including as chairwoman and president of Saturn
Corporation, president of IBC Vehicles and president of Sea Ray Group.
Kevin J. O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of
RenaissanceRe, said, “The entire RenaissanceRe executive team and my
fellow directors are delighted by the nomination of Cynthia. Her
distinguished background as a chief executive and as a leader of
organizational talent across industries confronting change, as well as
her experience as a director in financial services, is ideal for our
Company at this time. We are also pleased to recognize Ed for his
distinguished service. Ed’s industry experience, investment acumen and
general wise counsel have been invaluable to me and my team. We thank Ed
for his service, and look forward to welcoming Cynthia.”
James L. Gibbons, non-Executive Chair of RenaissanceRe added, “The
entire RenaissanceRe Board is pleased to nominate Cynthia for election
by our shareholders. We are confident that Cynthia’s broad experience as
a chief executive, as an operating manager, and as a chief human
resources officer of a leading global enterprise will support the
Board’s oversight at a time when the Company’s organic and inorganic
growth is expanding its operational footprint and breadth of client
services significantly. Cynthia’s expertise and proven experience in
Board leadership will contribute significantly to our stewardship of the
organization on behalf of all of our shareholders.”
Mr. Gibbons further said, “The Board is also grateful for Ed’s service
and leadership across three full terms as a director. Ed’s contributions
across each of our committees and with the full Board were significant,
reflecting both his distinguished prior career as an insurance industry
leader, and his leadership in corporate governance, reflected in his
recent recognition by the National Association of Corporate Directors in
their 2017 list of the Most Influential Leaders in Boardrooms
and in Corporate Governance. We wish Ed all the best in his
retirement, and welcome Cynthia to our Board.”
From 2011 until her retirement in September 2017, Ms. Trudell served as
Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of PepsiCo,
Inc. (“PepsiCo”), having served as Senior Vice President and Chief
Personnel Officer of PepsiCo from 2007 to 2011. Prior to her tenure at
PepsiCo, Ms. Trudell held a number of executive operating and general
management positions with General Motors Corporation from 1981 to 2001,
and with Brunswick Corporation from 2001 to 2006, including chairwoman
and president of Saturn Corporation, president of IBC Vehicles and
president of Sea Ray Group. Since 2015, Ms. Trudell has served on the
board of ISS A/S, a global facility services provider based in Denmark
and publicly traded on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen, where she currently
serves as a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination
Committee. Since 2013, she has served as a member of the Defense
Business Board, which provides business advice to the U.S. Department of
Defense. She also served on the boards of PepsiCo from 2000 to 2007,
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from 2005 to 2008 and The Pepsi
Bottling Group, Inc. from 2008 to 2010.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that
specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of
capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty
reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally
through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in
Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the
United States.
