RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/30/2019

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) announced today a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share on its common shares.

The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 083 M
EBIT 2019 963 M
Net income 2019 953 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,62x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 8 153 M
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 180,50  $
Last Close Price 184,61  $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean D. Hamilton Independent Director
Henry Klehm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.38.08%8 153
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG16.40%35 573
SWISS RE7.15%29 358
SWISS RE AG - ADR6.24%29 358
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG21.75%19 256
HANNOVER RUECK SE (ADR)17.89%19 256
